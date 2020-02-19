LOL.

Guys, it’s now a “smear campaign” if you ask about the medical records of the 78-year-old socialist who just had a heart attack:

Bernie Sanders National Press Secretary @briebriejoy tells @johnberman requests for Bernie's heath records are a "smear campaign" and says Bloomberg "has suffered heart attacks in the past." — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) February 19, 2020

She even compared it to birtherism (stick around where she calls out Jennifer Rubin for not asking about Bloomberg’s health records):

Here's Bernie Sanders press secretary Briahna Joy Gray on CNN comparing demands for Sanders's medical records to birtherism and dismissing them as "a kind of smear campaign." pic.twitter.com/rZOm4a3Rg8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2020

LOL. There really isn’t enough popcorn in the world for what’s about to happen as Bernie wins the nomination:

This seems to be precisely the Trump playbook. Dems are nuts if they give him a pass. He wouldn't hide records if he didn't have something to hide. Enough. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 19, 2020

Best. Day. EVER:

Birtherism was a racist attack on America's first black President. It was launched to undermine his ability to govern because he was black. Seeking medical records is for all of us to decide whether Sanders is physically fit to be President. You ought to be ashamed of yourself https://t.co/AiENq0UKV3 — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 19, 2020

Even funnier?

Did you see she took a shot at you directly as part of the "smear campaign"? — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) February 19, 2020

Oh I missed! how typical of the tenor of people Sanders hires. He WANTS this viciousness, just as Trump does — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 19, 2020

Bernie’s spox does have a point. Why isn’t Jen asking for Bloomberg’s medical records?

"Oh, let's pick the socialist who had a heart attack and won't release his med records *and* turns up his nose at millions to fund a campaign!" Brilliant. Just brilliant. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 19, 2020

All we want is transparency:

Hi, Jennifer, did you know that Michael Bloomberg, who is just several months younger than Bernie Sanders, had heart surgery in 2000 and he didn't disclose that when he ran for mayor and he currently has two stents? — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) February 19, 2020

And tonight’s debate should be lit:

Preview of tonight's debate when @BernieSanders and @MikeBloomberg fight it out over who has the worst heart condition. pic.twitter.com/hd3DEthFJ2 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) February 19, 2020

