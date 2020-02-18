In a just concluded teleconference, Judge Amy Berman Jackson rule that sentencing for Roger Stone will move forward on Thursday, but she’s delaying the implementation of the sentencing until she rules if Stone gets a new trial or not:

Stone has called for a new trial after it was revealed that one of the jurors ran for Congress in Tennessee as a Dem:

President Trump, quoting from Trump-critic Andrew Napolitano, saying “it’s pretty obvious he should (get a new trial)”:

Oh, boy. If there was nothing to the whole new trial business, why wouldn’t she implement it immediately?

***

