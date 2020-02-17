Future NASCAR star and 18-year-old Hailie Deegan was hoping to score a helmet signed by President Trump when he attended the Daytona 500 on Sunday:

Today’s goal. Get my helmet signed by Trump https://t.co/5v9y2vrjPg — Hailie Deegan (@HailieDeegan) February 16, 2020

Enter Donald Trump Jr. who suggested he might be of some help:

DM me… I may know someone. https://t.co/bJoxmZFP73 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 16, 2020

“Promises Made… Promises Kept!”:

NASCAR is hoping this 18-year-old becomes a star on the circuit and she’s doing this:

Fantastic.

***