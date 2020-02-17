Future NASCAR star and 18-year-old Hailie Deegan was hoping to score a helmet signed by President Trump when he attended the Daytona 500 on Sunday:
Today’s goal. Get my helmet signed by Trump https://t.co/5v9y2vrjPg
— Hailie Deegan (@HailieDeegan) February 16, 2020
Enter Donald Trump Jr. who suggested he might be of some help:
DM me… I may know someone. https://t.co/bJoxmZFP73
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 16, 2020
“Promises Made… Promises Kept!”:
Promises Made… Promises Kept!
Great to meet you @HailieDeegan#Daytona #DAYTONA500 https://t.co/xxwtKmqTYV pic.twitter.com/VHWpumSTNZ
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 16, 2020
NASCAR is hoping this 18-year-old becomes a star on the circuit and she’s doing this:
Goal complete ✔️ @POTUS pic.twitter.com/Y99m0mr2OA
— Hailie Deegan (@HailieDeegan) February 16, 2020
Fantastic.
***