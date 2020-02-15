Need a break from politics?

Astronaut Christina Koch returned from nearly a year in space last week:

This journey has been everyone’s journey. Thank you to all involved in the success of our mission, and for giving me the opportunity to carry everyone’s dreams into space. I’m filled with gratitude to be back on the planet! pic.twitter.com/Mo2pk152vv — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 6, 2020

Welcome home, Christina!

And then there was this. pic.twitter.com/5D2GVUCfRm — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 12, 2020

But nothing beats this video of her reunion with her dog:

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020

And now back to politics.

***