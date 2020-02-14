SHOT. . .

Blue-checks were very angry this morning over this tweet from President Trump where he said he has the legal right to get involved in DOJ criminal cases, but “have so far chosen not to!”

“The President has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.” A.G. Barr This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020

CHASER. . .

ABC’s Terry Moran then confirmed that what the president tweeted was correct:

.@TerryMoran: "It's a bedrock tradition of American justice that presidents don't pick who gets investigated or prosecuted, but there's nothing in the Constitution that could stop it." https://t.co/MyZMg5lzik pic.twitter.com/1xzbtgO8pk — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) February 15, 2020

Oh.

