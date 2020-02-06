MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell notest that if you totally ignore the Constitution, President Donald Trump was found guilty yesterday and removed from office:

The 48 Senators who found Trump GUILTY represent 18 million MORE people than the 52 who voted not guilty. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) February 5, 2020

Former Clinton Treasury Secretary Robert Reich then agreed with his math and wept for our democracy:

True. Do the math.

And weep for our democracy. https://t.co/NQEgkBiQtm — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 6, 2020

Well, we’re doing the math and we want to see Lawrence’s work:

How is this counting AL, AZ, CO, ME, MT, OH, PA, UT and WI, where the two senators voted differently? https://t.co/PqNaOe3Woq — R.J. Lehmann (@raylehmann) February 5, 2020

And how do you “weep for our democracy” while at the same time totally ignoring what’s in the Constitution?

And you’re point is….what, exactly. Because that’s now how this works. That’s not how any of this works. https://t.co/MXI75RXn3r — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 5, 2020

Ed Schultz was never this dumb:

Trump was impeached according to popular vote count. 🤦‍♂️ Ed Schultz would never have said anything so incredibly stupid. https://t.co/ejHNleYGvB — Chelsea Belle (@verycosmic) February 6, 2020

You know, they wrote it this way on purpose:

Thank god our founding fathers were smarter then you, Lawrence. https://t.co/GqI5J87SSZ — Bill Charles (@billcharles27) February 6, 2020

And we should point this out, too:

Beyond the fact that we are a constitutional republic, not a democracy, the reason this tweet is stupid is that it assumes every person represented by a senator supports that Senator's position, which obviously isn't true. There are more Republicans in California than Texas. https://t.co/gQVJU5sqYH — Michael Tupper (@mtupper17) February 6, 2020

More math for Lawrence:

OK. 3/8 of California voted to not have a Democratic Senator. That means 14 million Californians have no Senator. https://t.co/16BgGb3kXP — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 6, 2020

Oh, and Trump is still president.

