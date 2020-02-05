Yes, it’s true. Many, many blue-checks are confusing the Medal of Freedom, which a president can give to anyone (President Obama gave them to Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Ted Kennedy, Bill Clinton, etc.), with a Medal of Honor, which is the nation’s highest military award:

Prominent blue checks and big name politicians not knowing the difference between the Medal of Honor and the Medal of Freedom is some true into-my-veins Content. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) February 5, 2020

Do better blue-checks:

Disrespect? Like giving the Medal of Honor to a man who called the nation’s first Black president, “Barack the magic Negro” and his wife a “gorilla in heels.” He disrespected every other person who’s received that award and all people of color. — Matthew Dillon (@_MatthewDillon) February 5, 2020

“You know who deserves a posthumous Medal of Honor? James Earl Ray [the confessed assassin of Martin Luther King]. We miss you, James. Godspeed.” – Rush Limbaugh pic.twitter.com/fdJhTpXyQA — Ryan Merket (@merket) February 5, 2020

SOTU felt like being in the congregation of Love Actually’s opening wedding scene with one even more marvelous surprise after another popping up after another Here Venuzuela- and Juan Guaido! The Tuskegee Airman, now a General! Rush, give Medal of Honor! Family — and reunion! — Heather R. Higgins (@TheHRH) February 5, 2020

So the Medal of Honor just don't mean sh** anymore now huh? Unbelievable. — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) February 5, 2020

What happened to you? The president gave the Medal of Honor during the state of the union to a talk show host, and your focus is the obliteration of tradition by the speaker. https://t.co/ktWjD6tRei — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) February 5, 2020

What if he was not in Vietnam at all, and instead was a civilian dry cleaner in Omaha on a very bad acid trip, who nonetheless had the completely erroneous belief that he was smothering a grenade to save his fellow Marines? Medal of Honor—or is valor more than a mental state? — Graeme Wood (@gcaw) February 5, 2020

This is like a fantasy game show now. Behind curtain one we pop out the veteran returning home in fake promise to bring troops home! Behind curtain two we surprise the lung cancer suffering racist with a Medal of Honor! #SOTU — Sarah Leah Whitson (@sarahleah1) February 5, 2020

Has a Medal of Honor ever been given at a #SOTU address? I don’t think so – and I’m not seeing anything that says otherwise. This could be a first. — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) February 5, 2020

The presidential Medal of Honor is going to Rush Limbaugh. It should be going to John Lewis. — sarah margon (@sarahmargon) February 5, 2020

Note: President Obama awarded John Lewis the Medal of Freedom in 2010.

