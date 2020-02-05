Yes, it’s true. Many, many blue-checks are confusing the Medal of Freedom, which a president can give to anyone (President Obama gave them to Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Ted Kennedy, Bill Clinton, etc.), with a Medal of Honor, which is the nation’s highest military award:

Do better blue-checks:

Trending

Note: President Obama awarded John Lewis the Medal of Freedom in 2010.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Medal of FreedomRush Limbaugh