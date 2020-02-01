We get that Dems are pissed that the DNC changed the debate rules to allow Mike Bloomberg a chance to get on the stage for the next debate, but would you be surprised that Bernie Sanders’ anger at it is complete BS?

Before the announcement on Friday, team Bernie was — wait for it — arguing that the DNC was helping the billionaire mayor by not included him in the debates:

1. Before today, progressives were complaining the DNC was helping Bloomberg by allowing him to skip the debates and the scrutiny that would expose him: https://t.co/oXAGmDjqeU — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 31, 2020

They held this position on Thursday to be precise:

Here's a quote from a Bernie Sanders rep, demanding Bloomberg's inclusion. This was yesterday! pic.twitter.com/iqDQn60nh0 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 31, 2020

Now, it’s rigged:

3. Today: Putting Bloomberg on stage means the system is rigged https://t.co/NHCHMEE5ll — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 31, 2020

Sanders campaign on DNC debate rule change: “To now change the rules in the middle of the game to accommodate Mike Bloomberg, who is trying to buy his way into the Democratic nomination, is wrong. That’s the definition of a rigged system.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 31, 2020

The DNC can’t win:

4. Pretty clear the DNC would be blamed by the left whichever it did. Can't blame them for erring on the side of including a candidate who's top 3-4 and giving their voters more info. (The rules were screwed up to begin with) — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 31, 2020

And check out this epic meltdown by Michael Moore on the news:

Michael Moore (@MMFlint) explodes at the @DNC just now at a Bernie rally in Clive, Iowa: “The DNC will not allow Cory Booker on that stage, will not allow Julian Castro … but they’re going to allow Mike Bloomberg because HE HAS A BILLION F*CKING DOLLARS?!" pic.twitter.com/76ChQRsKgN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 1, 2020

Do Iowa voters like that kind of language?

***

