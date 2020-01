The Trump administration officially declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a “public health emergency” during a Friday afternoon press conference at the White House:

Azar: “I have today declared that the coronavirus presents a public health emergency in the United States.” https://t.co/GarCoP7tK4

According to the briefing, there are 6 confirmed cases in the U.S. and “the risk, at this time, to the American public is low”:

White House briefing on Coronavirus. "Significant global situation" but "the risk, at this time, to the American public is low." https://t.co/ZgnQnRxjIo — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) January 31, 2020

But there are “unknowns”:

Fauci: Says there is certainty with flu – comes every year – but there are "a lot of unknowns" about Wuhan Coronavirus. — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) January 31, 2020

Starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, U.S. citizens returning from Hubei province in China will be subject to a 14-day quarantine:

Starting 5 pm eastern Sunday: – US citizens returning to US from Hubei province (home to Wuhan) in past two weeks will face up to 14 days of quarantine — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) January 31, 2020

Those returning from other parts of China will be screened and be subject to up to 14 days of “monitored self-quarantine”:

– US citizens returning to US after visiting any other part of mainland China in past two weeks will undergo "proactive entry health screening” at selected ports of entry and then up to 14 days of “monitored self-quarantine” — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) January 31, 2020

And foreign nationals who’ve “traveled to China within the last 14 days will be denied entry” (with some exceptions):

Foreign nationals who have traveled in China within the last 14 days will be denied entry into the US. (Some exceptions like direct relatives of US citizens). — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) January 31, 2020

To put this in perspective:

The last time the U.S. quarantined citizens to prevent the potential spread of disease was in the 1960s over smallpox. https://t.co/a6TIxbn8XA via @WSJ — Paul Page (@PaulPage) January 31, 2020

