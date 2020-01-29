Apparently drug dealers with $7 million of fentanyl are not considered dangerous enough criminals in New York to merit bail under the new reform measures signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo:
"6 suspected drug dealers who are accused of running a $7 million fentanyl distribution operation were released w/o bail under the new criminal justice law."
"Supporters in court Wednesday waved their hands in celebration as the 6 walked out."https://t.co/2zw8L2HAFc
— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) January 29, 2020
Oh, and they’re flight risks. Wonderful. From the NY Post: