Apparently drug dealers with $7 million of fentanyl are not considered dangerous enough criminals in New York to merit bail under the new reform measures signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

"Supporters in court Wednesday waved their hands in celebration as the 6 walked out." https://t.co/2zw8L2HAFc

"6 suspected drug dealers who are accused of running a $7 million fentanyl distribution operation were released w/o bail under the new criminal justice law."

Oh, and they’re flight risks. Wonderful. From the NY Post:

The judge ordered them to turn over their passports, as a number of them have connections to the Dominican Republic. They’re all due back in court Feb. 27.

Scott Adams speaks for many of us right now:

ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME???????????????? https://t.co/P76gsNrn0Q — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 29, 2020

How are you supposed to fight the opioid epidemic when you don’t put drug dealers in jail?

This is how @NYCMayor & @NYCFirstLady are dedicated to fighting the opioid epidemic in the Bronx, by supporting bail reforms that let those who fuel the epidemic walk the streets again after the #NYPD busts them? https://t.co/WRqXNJmguE — Dennis Stephan (@DennisStephan22) January 29, 2020

New York City, you’re broken:

I am furious at the profound, and profoundly deserved, damage that the New York state legislature has done to bail reform movements. Why would anyone believe no dangerous criminals will be released under such reforms ever again? It's maddening. https://t.co/W14NTw9Mis — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) January 29, 2020

Oh, and it gets worse:

The list of what crimes no longer require bail is INSANE. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) January 29, 2020

For example, “Promoting or possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child” is on the list of crimes that “a defendant must be released from custody without bail”:

Possessing or creating child pornography is one of them BTW pic.twitter.com/60uBLJmVN7 — Mr. Måjestyk (@wretchedcretin) January 29, 2020

Here’s the full list via CBS 2 NYC:

Here Are All The Crimes That Now Fall Under The Bail Reform Law: 2nd degree Burglary of a residence

2nd degree Burglary as a Hate Crime

3rd degree Burglary of a commercial building

3rd degree Burglary as a Hate Crime

2nd degree Robbery aided by another person

2nd degree Robbery as a Hate Crime

3rd degree Robbery

Criminal sale of a controlled substance (multiple counts)

Using a child to commit a controlled substance crime

Criminal possession of a controlled substance (multiple counts)

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in or near a school

Criminal injection of a controlled substance into another person

Criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child

Criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance by a pharmacist

Criminal possession or creation of Methamphetamines

3rd degree Assault

3rd degree Assault as a Hate Crime

Reckless Assault of a child by a day care provider

Reckless Assault of a child

Stalking (multiple counts)

Stalking as a Hate Crime (multiple counts)

Vehicular Assault (multiple counts)

Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Aggravated Assault on a child under 11 years-old

Aggravated Assault on a child under 11 years-old as a Hate Child

Menacing (multiple counts)

Menacing as a Hate Crime (multiple counts)

Reckless Endangerment (multiple counts)

Promoting a suicide attempt

1st degree Stalking while committing a sex offense

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

Criminally Negligent Homicide

2nd degree Vehicular Manslaughter

Aggravated Vehicular Manslaughter

2nd degree Manslaughter

Unlawful Imprisonment (multiple counts)

Unlawful Imprisonment as a Hate Crime (multiple counts)

Aggravated Labor Trafficking

Custodial Interference (multiple counts)

Substitution of children

Coercion (multiple counts)

Coercion as a Hate Crime (multiple counts)

Criminal Trespass (multiple counts)

Criminal Trespass as a Hate Crime (multiple counts)

Possession of burglar’s tools

Unlawful possession of a police scanner

Criminal Mischief (multiple counts)

Criminal Mischief as a Hate Crime (multiple counts)

Criminal Tampering (multiple counts)

Cemetery Desecration (multiple counts)

Aggravated Cemetery Desecration (multiple counts)

Reckless Endangerment of property

Tampering with a consumer product (multiple counts)

Graffiti

Possession of Graffiti tools

3rd degree Arson

4th degree Arson

5th degree Arson

3rd degree Arson as a Hate Crime

4th degree Arson as a Hate Crime

5th degree Arson as a Hate Crime

Grand Larceny (multiple counts)

Grand Larceny at a Hate Crime (multiple counts)

Aggravated Grand Larceny of an ATM

Petit Larceny

Petit Larceny as a Hate Crime

Computer Tampering (multiple counts)

Computer Trespass

Unauthorized use of a computer

Unlawful duplication of computer materials (multiple counts)

Welfare Fraud (multiple counts)

Criminal use of a public benefits card (multiple counts)

Criminal possession of a public benefits card (multiple counts)

Unauthorized use of a vehicle (multiple counts)

Auto stripping (multiple counts)

Theft of services

Unauthorized use of a credit card

Jostling

Fraudulent Accosting

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (multiple counts)

Forgery (multiple counts)

Criminal possession of a forged instrument (multiple counts)

Criminal possession of forgery devices

Criminal possession of a Vehicle ID Number

Forgery of a Vehicle ID Number

Falsifying business records (multiple counts)

Tampering with public records (multiple counts)

Offering a false instrument for filing (multiple counts)

Insurance Fraud (multiple counts)

Health insurance fraud (multiple counts)

Criminal diversion of prescription medications (multiple counts)

Commercial bribery (multiple counts)

Rent Gouging (multiple counts)

Residential mortgage fraud (multiple counts)

Aggravated identity theft (multiple counts)

Bribery (multiple counts)

Perjury (multiple counts)

Bail jumping (multiple counts)

Obstructing governmental administration (multiple counts)

Obstructing governmental administration with a self-defense spray device

Killing a Police Dog or Police Horse

Obstructing emergency medical services

Obstructing governmental services with a bomb

Escape (multiple counts)

Promoting prison contraband (multiple counts)

Resisting arrest

Hindering prosecution (multiple counts)

Making a false sworn statement

Bribing a witness

Receiving a bribe as a witness

Bribing a juror

Receiving a bribe as a juror

Providing a juror with a gratuity

Tampering with a juror (multiple counts)

Tampering with physical evidence

Compounding a crime

1st degree Criminal Contempt – refusing to be sworn in as a witness

2nd degree Criminal Contempt

ALL Gambling offenses

ALL Prostitution offenses

Providing indecent material in minors (multiple counts)

Riot (multiple counts)

Criminal Anarchy

Harassment (multiple counts)

Harassment as a Hate Crime (multiple counts)

Aggravated Harassment (multiple counts)

Aggravated Harassment as a Hate Crime (multiple counts)

Aggravated Harassment of an employee by an inmate

Criminal nuisance (multiple counts)

Falsely reporting a crime

Pointing a laser at an aircraft (multiple counts)

Harming a service animal (multiple counts)

Public lewdness

Illegal eavesdropping

Dissemination of unlawful surveillance (multiple counts)

Non-support of a child (multiple counts)

Endangering the welfare of a child

Assisting in female genital mutilation

Endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person

Endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person

Endangering the welfare of a disabled person (multiple counts)

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child

Possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Possessing a sexual performance by a child

4th degree Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds

Criminal possession of a firearm

3rd degree Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon

Unlawfully wearing a body vest

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a vehicle (multiple counts)

Enterprise corruption

Money Laundering (multiple counts)

Money Laundering in support of terrorism (multiple counts)

Corrupting the government (multiple counts)

Criminal solicitation (multiple counts)

Conspiracy (multiple counts)

Conspiracy as a Hate Crime (multiple counts)

Criminal facilitation (multiple counts)

Just wow.

