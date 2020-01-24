Via CNN, Sen. Mitt Romney reportedly replied “Oh jeez” when he learned he had 6 more hours of testimony to sit through tonight, adding “No one’s watching!”

And this is very disappointing to the WaPo’s Jennifer Rubin:

But, here’s the thing: Mitt is correct:

That’s about the same viewership on a normal night:

And lower ratings than “Jeopardy!”:

Ouch.

***

Tags: impeachmentMitt Romney