In a new op-ed for the Washington Post, former conservative and hat model Max Boot says President Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president was worse than the actual genocide of Native Americans during the Trail of Tears and worse than FDR’s internment of American citizens during WWII because those events “always had a public purpose and usually had congressional support”:

That text, however, was then stealth edited. It now says, “As egregious as those policies were, however, they weren’t motivated by the desire for private gain”:

The Washington Post opinion page takes a short break from calling everyone "Russian assets" for this legendary @MaxBoot take suggesting that President Trump is somehow worse than FDR's Japanese internment and Jackson's trail of tears. Broken.https://t.co/DlBBUuXhVE pic.twitter.com/3dtQWAf2G3 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 24, 2020

He also appears to have deleted a tweet that included this passage from his op-ed:

"say what you want about the genocide of the Native Americans, but at least it served a public purpose." pic.twitter.com/8UR0mGlYtB — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 24, 2020

Can we be done with him now?

There are no takebacksies with Maximum Boot. He's all yours, you weirdos. — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 24, 2020

Because this is his point:

"actually, genocide is not as bad as a personal grift." — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 24, 2020

Oh, and this tweet should be in the badly-aged-take-hall-of-fame:

Soon he'll be praising Trail of Tears since Andrew Jackson is on $10 bill. https://t.co/7wlDKEegjI — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) December 8, 2015

Note: Alexander Hamilton is on the $10 bill, not Andrew Jackson. What a dork.

