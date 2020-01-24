In a new op-ed for the Washington Post, former conservative and hat model Max Boot says President Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president was worse than the actual genocide of Native Americans during the Trail of Tears and worse than FDR’s internment of American citizens during WWII because those events “always had a public purpose and usually had congressional support”:

That text, however, was then stealth edited. It now says, “As egregious as those policies were, however, they weren’t motivated by the desire for private gain”:

He also appears to have deleted a tweet that included this passage from his op-ed:

Can we be done with him now?

Because this is his point:

Oh, and this tweet should be in the badly-aged-take-hall-of-fame:

Note: Alexander Hamilton is on the $10 bill, not Andrew Jackson. What a dork.

***

