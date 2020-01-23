Journo creates a handy map so viewers at home can know exactly where Alyssa Milano sat while watching the impeachment trial 

Posted at 11:58 am on January 23, 2020 by Greg Pollowitz

OK, we get the point of this map and all, but WTF is Alyssa Milano doing on it? Is she that important to the debate?

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a slightly bigger version . . . see her name right there at the top?

As for Milano, we have no idea if she’s going to watch again tonight, but she’s busying herself during the day trolling President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

And:

Exit question: If things are going so great for Dems, why don’t they just sit back and let Republicans implode?

ADVERTISEMENT

***

Related:


ADVERTISEMENT


related articles


ad placeholder
Entertainment

In other news: NHL mascot Gritty being investigated by police for allegedly punching boy in the back

ad placeholder
Sports

‘See you in hell’: Mr. Peanut is dead at 104, killed off to increase buzz ahead of the Super Bowl

ad placeholder
Sports

WATCH: Kansas-Kansas State basketball game ends in massive brawl

ad placeholder
Entertainment

MMA star Conor McGregor congratulates Donald Trump on three years as a ‘phenomenal president’

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Alyssa Milano gets her phone taken away ahead of today’s Senate impeachment trial

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Hillary Clinton plays dumb: ‘How could we have known’ that Clinton megadonor and serial sexual predator Harvey Weinstein was a bad guy?

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Colion Noir has a question for Alyssa Milano and her PANIC over Trump’s racist America aka the #VirginiaRally and it’s PERFECT

ad placeholder
Entertainment

‘This is beyond scary’: Blue-checked actor and singer says locking up a stand-up guy like Michael Avenatti where Jeffrey Epstein was held ‘is dictator behavior’

ad placeholder
Entertainment

The Daily Show’s Jaboukie Young-White gets booted off Twitter for spoofing the official FBI account

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Alyssa Milano correctly identifies gun rights protesters assembling peacefully as ‘Trump’s America’

ad placeholder
Entertainment

‘You poor thing’: Lib actor and self-appointed minority spokesman Billy Baldwin tries to shame Jewish, gay conservative Chad Felix Greene, gets schooled instead

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Lefty film director says today’s gun rights rally ‘is NOT what the Founders had in mind’; This must-read thread proves him wrong

ad placeholder
Entertainment

‘Class act’: Ted Cruz takes the high road after Stephen King tries to get under his skin

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Diagnosis: ‘Delusional’: Bette Midler performs some Resistance fan fiction that ends with a Pelosi presidency