Journo creates a handy map so viewers at home can know exactly where Alyssa Milano sat while watching the impeachment trial 

OK, we get the point of this map and all, but WTF is Alyssa Milano doing on it? Is she that important to the debate?

So I was in the Senate chamber yesterday, and I was struck by how the lay of the land was not how I imagined it while watching TV on Wednesday. I thought it might be helpful to draw it out for people who aren’t able to attend to help get their bearings beyond the isolated camera pic.twitter.com/PrLVVvbjS8 — Abby Livingston (@TexasTribAbby) January 23, 2020

Here’s a slightly bigger version . . . see her name right there at the top?

As for Milano, we have no idea if she’s going to watch again tonight, but she’s busying herself during the day trolling President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz:

Mini Mike Bloomberg is playing poker with his foolhardy and unsuspecting Democrat rivals. He says that if he loses (he really means when!) in the primaries, he will spend money helping whoever the Democrat nominee is. By doing this, he figures, they won’t hit him as hard…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

….during his hopeless “presidential” campaign. They will remain silent! The fact is, when Mini losses, he will be spending very little of his money on these “clowns” because he will consider himself to be the biggest clown of them all – and he will be right! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

Shhhh. The grown ups are talking. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 23, 2020

And:

A reminder of what this is all about: any president — any administration — is justified in investigating corruption. And there was serious evidence of real corruption concerning Hunter Biden on the board of Burisma. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 22, 2020

I’m so disappointed in you. Please stop betraying your oath of office. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 23, 2020

Exit question: If things are going so great for Dems, why don’t they just sit back and let Republicans implode?

This trial is a *great* campaign ad for the 2020 Democratic ticket. If the @SenateGOP were smart, they would allow evidence and witnesses. Trump’s defense team can’t compete with what’s going down on record. The American people will take their uncertainty to the ballot box. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 23, 2020

