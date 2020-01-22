Meanwhile, in Florida, “Worker fatally stabs Trump-loving boss in fight, deputies say”:
From the AP:
ORLANDO — A worker with anti-government views fatally stabbed his Trump-supporting boss at a highway construction site and placed an American flag next to the body after they got into a political argument, deputies in Florida said Tuesday.
Mason Toney, 28, was charged with first-degree murder for the killing of William Knight on Monday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Co-workers told investigators that Toney and Knight were friends outside of work despite their political differences. Knight was an “outspoken American” who was “pro-Donald Trump,” while co-workers described Toney as “anti-government and very outspoken in his beliefs that the government is bad and out to get him,” according to the arrest affidavit.
