“Jarring words” from Paul Krugman? Since when is honesty “jarring”? Bernie is lying and he got caught:

Hey, at least true conservative Jennifer Rubin agrees with him:

Trending

Journos are so used to Trump over the past 3 years, the forgot that all of them lie:

Krugman took another swipe at Bernie over his team’s circulation of an op-ed calling Joe Biden corrupt, which is also true. Can Bernie win?

And Krugman took a shot at Hillary Clinton for nuking Bernie:

Man, the next few months of the Dem primary are going to be fun to watch.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersJoe BidenPaul Krugman