“Jarring words” from Paul Krugman? Since when is honesty “jarring”? Bernie is lying and he got caught:

Jarring words from ⁦⁦@PaulKrugman⁩ ⁩regarding Bernie Sanders: “The Sanders campaign has flat-out lied about things Biden said in 2018 about Social Security & it has refused to admit the falsehood. This is bad; it is, indeed, almost Trumpian.”

https://t.co/KmCbi1Dmuo — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 21, 2020

Hey, at least true conservative Jennifer Rubin agrees with him:

Sadly I just tweeted the same thing re "Trumpian gaslight" — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 21, 2020

Journos are so used to Trump over the past 3 years, the forgot that all of them lie:

If Sanders is feeling the heat now, it is only because his critics and competitors are sick of giving him a free pass to present himself as an honest, pure idealist while playing Trumpian politics.

https://t.co/u7YVeTBOTn — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 21, 2020

Krugman took another swipe at Bernie over his team’s circulation of an op-ed calling Joe Biden corrupt, which is also true. Can Bernie win?

This is a really bad look. It illustrates everything that makes many Democrats distrust the Sanders team — and the buck stops with the candidate https://t.co/EY1QL7YbXx — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 20, 2020

And Krugman took a shot at Hillary Clinton for nuking Bernie:

Disliking Sanders is OK. Not committing to support him if he is the nominee isn't. If you are horrified by Trump, you should be ready to go all-out for ANY Democratic nominee. https://t.co/zRlPCRKHF3 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 21, 2020

Man, the next few months of the Dem primary are going to be fun to watch.

***