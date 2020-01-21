Whoa.

Michael Avenatti is reportedly being held in solitary confinement in the same jail cell that once housed Mexican drug lord “El Chapo.” Oh, and this is the same facility that held Jeffrey Epstein before he committed suicide:

A lawyer for Michael Avenatti claimed the disgraced attorney is being held in a New York jail cell that once housed Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman — at the facility where Esptein died. https://t.co/rf0k9giEmd

Avenatti is on 24-hour lockdown with a guard outside his cell and two cameras:

Michael Avenatti has been in solitary confinement for three days in a cell that once housed drug lord El Chapo. The embattled lawyer has been under 24-hour lockdown and he’s got a guard outside his cell and two cameras focused on him around the clock.https://t.co/QgOxHQH6S5 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 21, 2020

Hopefully they’ve fixed the cameras since last time:

Guess he better hope the security cameras don't malfunction…. — TK (@MrsKutas) January 21, 2020

His lawyer wants him moved so he can help with the case:

Lawyer: Michael Avenatti too isolated in jail to help case https://t.co/HRhjjJsVCN — KTSM 9 News (@KTSMtv) January 21, 2020

And because it’s too chilly:

Michael Avenatti's attorneys want him moved out of his jail cell — which may have been used by El Chapo — because it's freezing and the conditions are hampering his defense, the attorneys wrote to a judge Monday. https://t.co/Zfd5pzEWl6 — CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2020

Would Avenatti prefer Rikers Island?