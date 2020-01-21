Whoa.

Michael Avenatti is reportedly being held in solitary confinement in the same jail cell that once housed Mexican drug lord “El Chapo.” Oh, and this is the same facility that held Jeffrey Epstein before he committed suicide:

Avenatti is on 24-hour lockdown with a guard outside his cell and two cameras:

Hopefully they’ve fixed the cameras since last time:

His lawyer wants him moved so he can help with the case:

And because it’s too chilly:

Would Avenatti prefer Rikers Island?

 

