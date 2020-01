Mike Bloomberg things saying he has “white privilege” will help him with black voters:

“Mike Bloomberg is ready to acknowledge his white privilege, and he's hoping it'll help him with black voters.” – @alexi https://t.co/2INHQsAY3C

Well, that and his campaign promises:

Michael Bloomberg unveils plan to invest $70 billion in low-income neighborhoods throughout the country https://t.co/QrVNMXCsCw — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) January 19, 2020

Is anyone going to ask why he didn’t invest more in these communities when he was, you know, Mayor of New York City?

For hundreds of years, America systematically stole Black lives, Black freedom, & Black labor. A theft of labor and a transfer of wealth – enshrined in law and enforced by violence. #GreenwoodInitiative — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 19, 2020

And the impact of that theft over a period of centuries has meant an enormous loss of wealth for individuals and families across generations, a kind of compound interest in reverse. #GreenwoodInitiative — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 19, 2020

I'm not running for president to do small things – but to do big things, that will make a big difference. #GreenwoodInitiative — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 19, 2020

The Greenwood Initiative will help triple the wealth of Black families over the next 10 years by: – Doubling the number of Black-owned businesses

– Helping 1 million additional Black families buy a house

– Investing $70 billion in strengthening communities pic.twitter.com/WsJY6XgbnW — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg worshiped at the Vernon Chapel AME in Tulsa, Oklahoma:

Good morning from Vernon Chapel AME in Tulsa, where Mike Bloomberg will address the church in Greenwood before giving what his campaigned billed as a major speech on race and economic mobility nearly 100 years after the massacre of Black Wall Street pic.twitter.com/KVc5IQSF4g — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) January 19, 2020

This would be a perfect time for journos to ask Bloomberg about his many, many trips to Bermuda while he was mayor:

The pastor, with Bloomberg smiling and laughing behind him, jokes that if he had Bloomberg’s money there is no chance he would run for president, preferring instead to “buy and island somewhere.” — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) January 19, 2020

Which has not been his top priority until…this week?

Bloomberg vows to end connection between wealth/race. “We have to start addressing the whole legacy of racism and discrimination, including the economic legacy in much more direct ways… I do believe the next president has to make the issue of economic inequality a top priority” — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) January 19, 2020

And this is good and nails why black voters are sticking with Biden over everyone else:

wrote this to also help explain why attempts to dislodge Biden's black support have been unsuccessful so far. these voters aren't unaware of his past, but skeptical of what biden alternatives are offering and don't trust the candidates offering ithttps://t.co/Ko9SU5KbyS — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) January 19, 2020

And now that Bloomberg has acknowledged his white privilege, how about his male privilege as well?

Is Mike Bloomberg going to go to a construction site to give a speech about his male privilege and how he was wrong to say all women who are sexually harassed “want it?” — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) January 19, 2020

Release the women from their NDAs, Mike:

"If Michael Bloomberg has made comments like this, then he has to answer for them… I think NDA's are a way for people to hide bad things they've done. And I think that women should be able to speak. They need to be released from NDA's." @ABC @ABCPolitics @ABCInvestigates https://t.co/aecQiGe9Kc — Sasha Pezenik (@SashaPezenik) December 16, 2019

It looks like Bloomberg has some work to do:

Headline and tweet writers on the Bloomberg beat need to honestly stop writing fawning press releases over this speech. ONE performative speech involving empty promises of economic development in a theoretical future don’t make up for a lifetime of racism. — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) January 19, 2020

I get a lot of you are from New York or live there now, are safely ensconced in what’s left the NYC media bubble and can’t come to terms with Manhattan isn’t the center of the universe, but come on. A little bit of skepticism is in order, ESPECIALLY in hedes that set the tone — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) January 19, 2020

And every story, EVERY SINGLE ONE, should point out Micheal Bloomberg, a media executive, is avoiding being grilled by the media, opting instead for ads and tightly controlled speeches so he can control the narrative on himself in the hopes voters won’t find out about his history — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) January 19, 2020

But on the polling side of things, Bloomberg is actually overtaking Pete Buttigieg:

Today in crazy election stories: @MikeBloomberg is 0.2% from overtaking @PeteButtigieg in the RealClearPolitics national polling average –––> pic.twitter.com/GWfWTncney — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 19, 2020

***