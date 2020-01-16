David Steinberg is reporting in The Blaze that the FBI, ICE and the Department of Education are all looking into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).
THREAD ==>
BIG Ilhan Omar update:
Federal investigators finally seem to be reviewing the overwhelming evidence against @IlhanMN.
And at least THREE agencies are considering her case:
1. The @FBI,
2. The DofEd. Inspector General,
3. … And @ICEgov.
(1/x)
— David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020
In Oct '19, the @FBI held a formal meeting to discuss a file of evidence against Ilhan Omar.
(I was invited, but did not attend. I did submit new info to the FBI via an attorney.)
The @FBI has since found the evidence compelling enough to share with these 2 agencies.
(2/x)
— David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020
The DofEd. IG is considering evidence that Ilhan married a UK citizen in '09 perhaps to commit student loan fraud, or other education fraud.
She attended @NDSU from '09-Jun '11.
The marriage only lasted from '09-Jun '11.
She still lived w/ her 1st husband throughout.
(3/x)
— David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020
.@ICEgov is considering evidence that Ilhan Omar married a UK citizen in ‘09 perhaps to commit immigration fraud.
Govt agencies rarely acknowledge an investigation. For now, I can confirm that the @FBI chose to share evidence w/ at least these 2 agencies.
(4/x)
— David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020
Details here:
Click here for the story:
— David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020
And here’s the backstory:
Click below for the backstory.
This July ’19 article contains the “smoking gun” evidence showing Ilhan Omar’s 2009-2017 marriage was fraudulent.
She likely committed dozens of felonies in the course of sustaining this fraud.
https://t.co/lHHQH0XG9x
(6/x)
— David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020
And why has it taken so long?
Even in 2016, there was already enough against Ilhan for an @FBI investigation — per @FBI guidelines.
But the @Comey FBI was busy with drunken hearsay.
And media/@TheDemocrats felt @IlhanMN’s “identity” was just too perfect for fighting Trump: https://t.co/gdhYT1R2HC
(7/x)
— David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020
For 3 years, MSM ignored that a vicious anti-Semite may have committed the worst crime spree in Congressional history.
While violence against Jews spiked.
It shouldn’t have happened.
Only independent media cared: @ScottWJohnson, @PSamsundar, and @PJMedia_com.
(8/x)
— David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020
Please support independent media.
Cancel an MSM subscription today, and instead support folks like @ScottWJohnson, @PSamsundar, and @JudicialWatch.
And I’d be extremely thankful if you think I’ve earned your support as well 🙂
(10/10)
— David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020
***