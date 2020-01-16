David Steinberg is reporting in The Blaze that the FBI, ICE and the Department of Education are all looking into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

BIG Ilhan Omar update: Federal investigators finally seem to be reviewing the overwhelming evidence against @IlhanMN. And at least THREE agencies are considering her case: 1. The @FBI,

2. The DofEd. Inspector General,

3. … And @ICEgov. (1/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020

In Oct '19, the @FBI held a formal meeting to discuss a file of evidence against Ilhan Omar. (I was invited, but did not attend. I did submit new info to the FBI via an attorney.) The @FBI has since found the evidence compelling enough to share with these 2 agencies. (2/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020

The DofEd. IG is considering evidence that Ilhan married a UK citizen in '09 perhaps to commit student loan fraud, or other education fraud. She attended @NDSU from '09-Jun '11. The marriage only lasted from '09-Jun '11. She still lived w/ her 1st husband throughout. (3/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020

.@ICEgov is considering evidence that Ilhan Omar married a UK citizen in ‘09 perhaps to commit immigration fraud. Govt agencies rarely acknowledge an investigation. For now, I can confirm that the @FBI chose to share evidence w/ at least these 2 agencies. (4/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020

Click here for the story: (5/x)

Click below for the backstory. This July '19 article contains the "smoking gun" evidence showing Ilhan Omar's 2009-2017 marriage was fraudulent. She likely committed dozens of felonies in the course of sustaining this fraud.

(6/x)

Even in 2016, there was already enough against Ilhan for an @FBI investigation — per @FBI guidelines. But the @Comey FBI was busy with drunken hearsay. And media/@TheDemocrats felt @IlhanMN’s “identity” was just too perfect for fighting Trump: https://t.co/gdhYT1R2HC

For 3 years, MSM ignored that a vicious anti-Semite may have committed the worst crime spree in Congressional history. While violence against Jews spiked. It shouldn’t have happened. Only independent media cared: @ScottWJohnson, @PSamsundar, and @PJMedia_com. (8/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020

