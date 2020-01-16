Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani charged with campaign finance violations, is doing a get-out-of-jail media tour ahead of the Senate impeachment trial with his first stop on Rachel Maddow’s show. At least they’re honest about his motivation here:

And here are 5 takeaways from the interview, summarized from this article on TheHill.com:

Parans also said Devin Nunes was involved in all this:

Nunes has now acknowledged talking to Parnas over the phone:

Parans also spoke with the NYT:

And CNN:

