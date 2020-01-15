Video from what looks like the Instagram account of LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee appears to show LSU grad and NFL great Odell Beckham Jr. throwing something at a police officer inside the LSU locker room and then spanking him while his back was turned. Have a watch:

OBJ wasn’t gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020

And according to this journo, it was the same cop who allegedly gave members of the media a hard time:

This was the same cop who was a DB to the media harassing them about their media passes to enter the locker room. We exchanged words about that too. https://t.co/ERf1UgPKeI — Tim™ (@timzim1613) January 15, 2020

As we told you on Tuesday, cops did threaten to arrest LSU players for smoking cigars indoors but we had no idea they were actually in the locker room going up to individual players:

WTF: LSU players smoking cigars to celebrate the national championship were threatened with arrest https://t.co/tGTVCwkKwp — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 14, 2020

OBJ also made news for handing out “fake money” after the game, because NFL players travel around with wads of fake money all the time:

UPDATE: LSU official says OBJ was handing out fake money 🤔 https://t.co/rfa8WkH48m — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 14, 2020

***