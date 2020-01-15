Video from what looks like the Instagram account of LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee appears to show LSU grad and NFL great Odell Beckham Jr. throwing something at a police officer inside the LSU locker room and then spanking him while his back was turned. Have a watch:

And according to this journo, it was the same cop who allegedly gave members of the media a hard time:

As we told you on Tuesday, cops did threaten to arrest LSU players for smoking cigars indoors but we had no idea they were actually in the locker room going up to individual players:

OBJ also made news for handing out “fake money” after the game, because NFL players travel around with wads of fake money all the time:

