You can cancel Elizabeth Warren off the list of potential Dem unity candidates after last night’s debate. The Bernie fans are mad:

I can imagine Warren helping herself this week with some of the voters who drifted to Buttigieg and Klobuchar. But the “unity candidate” thing isn’t really tenable. Sanders diehards who might have been reluctant about her before now see her as a backstabber. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 15, 2020

As we write this post, #WarrenIsASnake is the No. 1 trending topic in the U.S.:

#NeverWarren was also trending earlier:

Did Dems think there was going to be any other outcome? Bernie’s fans haven’t changed:

It must be nice for the #NeverWarren folks to no longer have to pretend they were ever going to vote for anyone other than Bernie. — Matthew Monagle (@LabSplice) January 15, 2020

Even funnier? They’re mad at CNN, too:

I see that #CNNisTrash is trending #2 in California. — Ben Manski (@BenManski) January 15, 2020

You see, CNN dared to ask about why Bernie thinks a woman can’t be president:

Welcome to the party, guys:

CNN has long been viewed as anti-Sanders, but this is incredible. After asking Sanders to repeat his denial, Abby Phillips asserted that Sanders was lying: “Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 15, 2020

CNN: Senator Sanders, did you sick a sack of sickled slippers? S.: No I didn’t do that. CNN: Senator Warren, where’s the sack of sickled slippers Senator Sanders sicked?#CNNisTrash

#DemDebate — Alyaa Gad, MD (@AlyaaGad) January 15, 2020

Don’t let Brian Stelter see this:

If u think CNN is "liberal" I can safely say that u most likely have nothing insightful to add to any discussions about anything #CNNisTrash #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Brian Scott McFadden (@bscottmcfadden) January 15, 2020

And it will only get uglier:

As we saw tonight,

➡️ the media will not be on our side.

➡️ many politicians we thought were on our side will not be on our side. All we have is us & the media will lie about who is ‘us.’ Help us make calls tomorrow, please:https://t.co/2QgOAdvmaD#DemDebate #CNNisTrash — Michael Sayman (@michaelsayman) January 15, 2020

And this is spot on: If Biden falters, the Dems are in big, big trouble:

If the establishment insists on getting Warren the nomination, if Biden fails, they are not going to get Sanders supporters to back her, even if he endorses her. @GarlandNixon @Stranahan. #NeverWarren #LyingLiz #PrimaryWarren #WarrenIsASnake #CNNisTrash. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 15, 2020

***