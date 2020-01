While we were watching the debate, celebrity porn attorney Michael Avenatti was getting himself arrested out in California during a state bar hearing:

Remember when Avenatti was being taken seriously? https://t.co/pBlEbShGVd

“Again???” asks the president’ son. Yes. again. And it’s 100% true that last night’s debate would have been more entertaining with Avenatti on the stage:

Again??? He would have been more entertaining on tonight’s #demdebate than these jokers. What happened? Michael Avenatti Arrested by Feds at California State Bar Hearing https://t.co/87uhv63hIH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 15, 2020

Avenatti is accused of violating the terms of his pretrial release agreement, although there are no specifics yet:

In other news, Michael Avenatti has been arrested again. Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles say he violated the terms of his pretrial release. pic.twitter.com/qqJPaSl1zR — Brad Heath (@bradheath) January 15, 2020

That’s an awkward elevator ride, to be sure:

Just moments ago ex-Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti was taken out of the California State Bar Court in LA the custody of federal agents. pic.twitter.com/cU8sM4DUw1 — Jason McGahan (@JasonMcGahan) January 15, 2020

The arrest happened right in the middle of his testimony?

Avenatti was taken into federal custody around 6pm PST during a break in testimony in a disciplinary case in which he was testifying to accusations he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a client. — Jason McGahan (@JasonMcGahan) January 15, 2020

His first trial, of three, is set to start next week in New York:

Michael Avenatti has been arrested *again*, this time by IRS agents for allegedly violating the terms of his pre-trial release, per spox for U.S. Attorney's office in LA. He was already facing 3 federal trials, the first of which is scheduled to start in SDNY one week from today — erica orden (@eorden) January 15, 2020

***