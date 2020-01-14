One of the happiest people on the field after last night’s national championship game was LSU grad and NFL great Odell Beckham Jr.:

He was so happy, in fact, that he was spotted handing out cash to LSU wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin, both listed as in their junior year the school:

OBJ qui distribue les billets à tout-va après la victoire de LSU… vous en pensez quoi ? @TDActu #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/RQH6zZA16G — MorganLagreeTBP (@MorganLagreeTBP) January 14, 2020

They won’t be dancing as soon as the NCAA looks at the video we assume:

@realgrantdelpit & @obj dancing to get the gat after winning a national championship is prob the most #LSU thing in existence pic.twitter.com/LgZMFZBfrf — Isa Rubianeaux (@isarubiano21) January 14, 2020

We’ll have to watch this story and see what happens, because it could get ugly:

Update: Fake money?

A video of Odell Beckham Jr. appearing to hand out money to players after the national championship circled this morning. An #LSU athletics official says it was fake money.https://t.co/8KEWma4NKY — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 14, 2020

Because NFL players travel around with fake money all the time…

