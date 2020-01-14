One of the happiest people on the field after last night’s national championship game was LSU grad and NFL great Odell Beckham Jr.:

He was so happy, in fact, that he was spotted handing out cash to LSU wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin, both listed as in their junior year the school:

They won’t be dancing as soon as the NCAA looks at the video we assume:

We’ll have to watch this story and see what happens, because it could get ugly:

Update: Fake money?

Because NFL players travel around with fake money all the time…

