One of the happiest people on the field after last night’s national championship game was LSU grad and NFL great Odell Beckham Jr.:
LSU's National Championship has @obj fired up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZzYDHrB1c1
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2020
He was so happy, in fact, that he was spotted handing out cash to LSU wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin, both listed as in their junior year the school:
OBJ qui distribue les billets à tout-va après la victoire de LSU… vous en pensez quoi ? @TDActu #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/RQH6zZA16G
— MorganLagreeTBP (@MorganLagreeTBP) January 14, 2020
They won’t be dancing as soon as the NCAA looks at the video we assume:
@realgrantdelpit & @obj dancing to get the gat after winning a national championship is prob the most #LSU thing in existence pic.twitter.com/LgZMFZBfrf
— Isa Rubianeaux (@isarubiano21) January 14, 2020
We’ll have to watch this story and see what happens, because it could get ugly:
A couple of legends@Joe_Burrow10 ✖️ @obj pic.twitter.com/4H248j2FMZ
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020
Update: Fake money?
A video of Odell Beckham Jr. appearing to hand out money to players after the national championship circled this morning.
An #LSU athletics official says it was fake money.https://t.co/8KEWma4NKY
— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 14, 2020
Because NFL players travel around with fake money all the time…
***