This is really pathetic and we eagerly await all the fact-checkers to pounce all over John Kerry and Joe Biden rewriting history to make their past support for the Iraq War into opposition to the Iraq War.

Here’s Team Bernie’s David Sirota with the shot, chaser. . .

In 2003, Biden was crystal clear that he supported “the resolution to go to war.” In 2020, John Kerry is trying to spin the vote back then as “not a vote specifically to go to war”:

THIS IS UTTERLY INSANE ON EVERY LEVEL: Biden, 2003: "Let everyone here be absolutely clear: I supported the resolution to go to war." https://t.co/LNoNlDXVN0 Kerry, today: "The vote was not a vote specifically to got to war." https://t.co/WcqDjSHWEW — David Sirota (@davidsirota) January 12, 2020

No, Lerch. . . it’s you who’s distorting the record of Joe Biden:

NEW: @JohnKerry punches back at @BernieSanders criticism of @JoeBiden’s Iraq War vote: "I think Bernie regrettably is distorting Joe's record…" he says from the Biden campaign bus in Iowa. @CBSNews w/@margbrennan pic.twitter.com/xd0vs2uu5m — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) January 12, 2020

Does Joe Biden need more video to refresh his ailing memory? OK. How about this one where he’s attacking Dems:

.@JoeBiden has folks like John Kerry going around Iowa pretending Biden didn't actually vote to give Bush authority for Iraq War. Here is Biden 4 months after the war started…PRAISING Bush & attacking Dems against "finishing this job." https://t.co/szzpEPTS49 — Jordan (@JordanChariton) January 12, 2020

President George W. Bush “is a bold leader and he is popular” and “I and many other will support him”:

BREAKING: Video emerges of @JoeBiden criticizing antiwar Dems, praising Bush for leading America into the Iraq War & promising he will support Bush's continuation of the war "The president of the United States is a bold leader & he is popular…I & many others will support him" pic.twitter.com/Sx2zsdbSJV — David Sirota (@davidsirota) January 12, 2020

Or, how about this one with Biden calling for regime change?

Joe Biden in 2002 calling for regime change in Iraq: Saddam "must be dislodged from power"#JoeVotedForTheWar pic.twitter.com/UhKpspEeub — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 12, 2020

For years, Dems have tried to say they were lied into war which was always total and complete BS. But instead of owning up to their own (and Republican failures), they just bashed Bush. Well, that’s not going to work:

#JoeVotedForTheWar is now the #7 trending term in the entire United States. Keep it going — we’re not letting him erase history. Bernie had the judgment and toughness to vote against the Iraq War, while Biden helped lead us into that disaster. https://t.co/QMLRAUkyjW pic.twitter.com/Admo4q8136 — David Sirota (@davidsirota) January 12, 2020

At least some blue checks are calling on Kerry on it:

John Kerry is lying. This is exactly what people hate about politicians. https://t.co/gzMes2dJul — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) January 12, 2020

As is CNN’s Daniel Dale:

He’s trying to mislead Iowa voters. We can’t let him. #JoeVotedForTheWar https://t.co/BlrZJ80DYD — David Sirota (@davidsirota) January 12, 2020

