Weird. We were under the impression from watching the MSM that Iranians loved General Qassem Soleimani, but this video out of Iran shows otherwise:

Weird…. CNN told me they loved him pic.twitter.com/Z9VFu2fieg — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 12, 2020

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is getting trashed, too:

It’s almost as if there’s a totally different narrative out there that wasn’t even addressed last week as the media beat the drum for WWIII:

Iranian youth is learning how to resist & persist and are hopeful. People in this video found together in the streets, walked together, chanted together & fought together for the first time. One of them says: “The second wave of revolution is started” #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/BjjHVkfBcz — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 12, 2020

GRAPHIC IMAGE ALERT on this one. Yikes:

Security forces fire on this woman in Tehran’s Azadi Ave. Her crime? Being furious with the regime for downing a civilian aircraft and mourning in the street for 176 Iranian-Canadians who got killed in #UkrainianPlane#IranProtests2020 pic.twitter.com/nGcFpb1hEC — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 12, 2020

What an awful regime:

Two women reported that security forces dispersed people keeping vigil for victims of the Ukrainian flight in Shiraz: "All their friends were arrested and we eye witnessed an old woman being shot at with tear gas just because she didn’t want to leave the street."#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/5FlNO8ZzUP — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 12, 2020

More video from the street protests:

#IranProtests2020: Iranian students protesting Sunday, calling on Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to step down after #Tehran admitted to accidentally downing Ukrainian plane with 176 people, many of them students. i24NEWS Adi @koplewitz reports: pic.twitter.com/5w5If9ws7l — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) January 12, 2020

The REAL women’s march at work:

The women in #Tahran are leading the iranian revolution…. Keep it up brave ladies pic.twitter.com/xZp40EtGpp — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) January 12, 2020

