Weird. We were under the impression from watching the MSM that Iranians loved General Qassem Soleimani, but this video out of Iran shows otherwise:

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is getting trashed, too:

It’s almost as if there’s a totally different narrative out there that wasn’t even addressed last week as the media beat the drum for WWIII:

Trending

GRAPHIC IMAGE ALERT on this one. Yikes:

What an awful regime:

More video from the street protests:

The REAL women’s march at work:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: IranSoleimani