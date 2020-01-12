Joaquin Phoenix is having a busy, and carbon heavy, 7 days!

One week ago he was lecturing his fellow celebrities at the Golden Globes for flying to Palm Springs on private jets:

Joaquin Phoenix gets played off the stage at the Golden Globes after he tells Hollywood no more private jets https://t.co/kNMG744PYi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 6, 2020

But then he flew to Washington, DC to protest climate change, because nothing says you care for the environment more than excess carbon emissions as long as you just eat plants:

'He really IS the Joker'! Joaquin Phoenix tells fellow climate activists that he 'can't avoid' flying in planes, but at least he can keep being a vegan https://t.co/7voN6ytpug — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 10, 2020

You see, he had to fly to DC to get arrested because that’s going to help or something:

Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen have been arrested during Jane Fonda’s weekly climate change rally in Washington, DC: https://t.co/14MWNxnSqL #FireDrillFridays pic.twitter.com/U2FURMr1aI — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) January 10, 2020

Now, here’s where it gets even more hypocritical. . .

Phoenix is back in Los Angeles for tonight’s Critics Choice awards where he won for Best Actor and then lectured Americans on what to eat to save the planet:

"It's really amazing message." Joaquin Phoenix heralded the #CriticsChoice Awards' decision to offer a plant-based menu while accepting his win for best actor https://t.co/yAZPGTyEKe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 13, 2020

Well, at least this hero wore the same tux to both events:

Should've listened to Ricky Gervais: Joaquin Phoenix and designer get dragged over this BS sacrifice to save the planet https://t.co/2v4v0hcoZz — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 7, 2020

