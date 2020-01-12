Joaquin Phoenix is having a busy, and carbon heavy, 7 days!

One week ago he was lecturing his fellow celebrities at the Golden Globes for flying to Palm Springs on private jets:

But then he flew to Washington, DC to protest climate change, because nothing says you care for the environment more than excess carbon emissions as long as you just eat plants:

You see, he had to fly to DC to get arrested because that’s going to help or something:

Now, here’s where it gets even more hypocritical. . .

Phoenix is back in Los Angeles for tonight’s Critics Choice awards where he won for Best Actor and then lectured Americans on what to eat to save the planet:

Well, at least this hero wore the same tux to both events:

***

