White nationalist Richard Spencer is no longer supporting President Donald Trump:
I deeply regret voting for and promoting Donald Trump in 2016.
— Richard 🇮🇷 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 8, 2020
Yes, this is about Iran:
To the people of Iran,
There are millions of Americans who do not want war, who do not hate you, and who respect your nation and its history.
After our traitorous elite is brought to justice, we hope to achieve peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness.
🕊
— Richard 🇮🇷 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 8, 2020
How soon until he’s back on CNN?
I finally found a Trump 2016 not 2020 voter! https://t.co/OidyTIoy8X
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 8, 2020
Anyway, Joy Behar called his tweet and change of heart “good news” on “The View” today:
. @JoyVBehar hails white nationalist Richard Spencer blasting Trump over death of Soleimani.
"Some good news." pic.twitter.com/Zb1XNd5ALc
— John Gage (@johnrobertgage) January 8, 2020
Hey, the audience LOVED it:
The View audience cheers Richard Spencer’s diss of Trump. Total audience IQ must not be in the 3 digits. https://t.co/5vAyb0ClcK
— David Reaboi (@davereaboi) January 8, 2020
Pretty much:
Cheering on leading racists to own Trump. Deranged. https://t.co/6t4SEbUP2j
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 8, 2020
This is not the strategy she thinks it is:
YAY WHITE SUPREMACIST RICHARD SPENCER IS ON OUR SIDE!
Thats a great strategy for 2020. Keep it up, libs.
— David Mann (@The_Dave_Mann) January 8, 2020
Peak TDS:
Promoting a white supremacist to try to own President Trump is quite a move. https://t.co/Gdi5WRw3hv
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 8, 2020
Can 2020 get any better?
We live in the best timeline https://t.co/RqlbIF2zMz
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 8, 2020
Yes it can. . .
Here’s former Green Party presidential candidate Cynthia McKinney endorsing the tweet as well:
I'm waiting and working for that justice; until then, there will be no truth, no peace, no respect for human and earth dignity.
— Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) January 8, 2020
Who wants to tell her?
***