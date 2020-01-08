White nationalist Richard Spencer is no longer supporting President Donald Trump:

I deeply regret voting for and promoting Donald Trump in 2016.

Yes, this is about Iran:

To the people of Iran,

There are millions of Americans who do not want war, who do not hate you, and who respect your nation and its history.

After our traitorous elite is brought to justice, we hope to achieve peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness.

🕊

— Richard 🇮🇷 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 8, 2020