Relax, everyone. The U.S. Army is not sending draft notices out via text message:

Fact check: The @USArmy is NOT contacting anyone regarding the draft. Text messages currently circulating are false and are not official Army communications. Read more: https://t.co/csGpTQNfQc — U.S. Army Recruiting (@usarec) January 7, 2020

We can’t believe that people are falling for this, but, here we are:

Fact check: a number of fraudulent text messages informing individuals they have been selected for a military draft have circulated throughout the country this week. Do not be scammed, the U.S. Army is not contacting anyone regarding the draft. https://t.co/nzUJX96aoT — Army ROTC (@ArmyROTC) January 8, 2020

This goes for phone calls and direct messages as well:

If you are receiving texts, phone calls or direct messages about a military draft, they are not official communications rom the U.S. Army. — Army ROTC (@ArmyROTC) January 8, 2020

That news release directed people to the official Selective Service Facebook page, reminding everyone that, “In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft”:

