Guys, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bought a puppy:

He doesn’t have a name yet and she’s thinking of something Star Trek or Bronx/Queens/NYC related:

And it sounds like she wants to bring the dog on the road with her:

Future tweet: AOC gets pissed at Amtrak when they don’t let her dog on the Acela…

From Amtrak:

We happily welcome dogs and cats up to 20 pounds for trips up to seven hours on most routes (some restrictions apply*). Our check-in process is simple, making traveling with your four-legged friend easy and enjoyable.

*Acela on weekends and holidays only; travel with pets in Canada not available on Adirondack, Maple Leaf and Amtrak Cascades; not available on Auto Train, Keystone Service, Pennsylvanian, San Joaquins, Capitol Corridor Pacific Surfliner or Thruway Connecting Services.

And we’ll end it with this:

Sorry, AOC! Dogs and cats are NOT Green New Deal approved:

Or maybe she’s going to buy carbon offsets for the pooch?

***

