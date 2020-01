Whoops.

Alleged presidential candidate Joe Walsh failed to file the proper paperwork and will not be on the ballot for the GOP primary in his home state of Illinois:

Joe Walsh failed to file papers to run in the Illinois GOP presidential primary, his home state – https://t.co/wu21wLwK3j

Take a bow, Bulwark clowns:

Yeah totally give money to those so-called #NeverTrump entities. https://t.co/DU4i1bRbgB — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) January 7, 2020

Flashback:

Bill Kristol: Wealthy donors should be spending big bucks funding Bill Weld and Joe Walsh https://t.co/yP5q4ktAzc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 30, 2019

We’re supposed to take him seriously?

But it's a serious candidacy I am told. https://t.co/wDwfTHINJ4 — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 6, 2020

He couldn’t even manage 3000 signatures:

3000 signatures was all he needed. — Brian Hibbert (@BrianHibbert) January 6, 2020

Somehow, even Evan McMullin figured this part out:

Damn. Even McMuffin filed in his own state. Ok – it was the ONLY state he filed in. But still.

What do these two useless tools have in common?@BillKristol, of course. — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) January 6, 2020

His campaign is still holding events in Chicago, however:

Open to the public. If you’re in the Chicagoland area, come join us this Wednesday. I promise an honest, engaging conversation. Just RSVP. https://t.co/0iD8OcoyQc — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 6, 2020

Yep:

Once a grift, always a grift. https://t.co/AKxSwgrl9T — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 7, 2020

