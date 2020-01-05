UPDATE

Here’s the whole monologue:

ORIGINAL POST

Ricky Gervais just wrapped up his opening monologue at tonight’s Golden Globes and it did not disappoint:

I’m watching the Globes strictly for Ricky Gervais’ hosting. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 6, 2020

Hardest hit? Hollywood. All of them:

Holy hell, Ricky Gervais is murdering Hollywood at the Golden Globes. This is incredible. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 6, 2020

He pointed out all the hypocrisy:

That first 6 minutes of Gervais annihilating Hollywood’s hypocrisy & ALL our over-sensitivity was so worth the 37 minutes I gave the Samberg/Oh combo last year, before realizing I couldn’t take all the trying so hard. — Greg Brady (@gregbradyTO) January 6, 2020

The room didn’t like it, but us at home? Chef’s kiss:

Ricky Gervais's jokes not landing at all in the room but are definitely landing in my living room — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 6, 2020

Tom Hanks, for example, had particularly funny facial expressions during the jokes:

This is all you need to know about how vicious Ricky Gervais’ monologue was. pic.twitter.com/5iicgJukPC — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 6, 2020

Some highlights. . .

Gervais made an “Epstein didn’t kill himself” joke and then said, “I know he was your friend but I don’t care”:

ricky gervais says that Epstein didn’t kill himself and the crowd gasps and he says “I know he was your friend but I don’t care.” — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 6, 2020

He also joked that Ronan Farrow was coming for everyone in the room:

Ricky Gervais with a “Ronan Farrow is coming for you” joke… on NBC! — Daniel Roberts (@readDanwrite) January 6, 2020

He also went after Apple TV and compared it to a Chinese sweatshop with Tim Cook in the audience:

Tim Cook is in the audience at the Golden Globes…Ricky Gervais just made a Chinese sweatshops joke about Apple TV + — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2020

He went after Amazon and Disney as well:

The Ricky Gervais Apple joke and lecturing everyone about the bad companies like Apple and Amazon and Disney they work for is one of those OMG moments. #GoldenGlobes — Brooke Hammerling (@brooke) January 6, 2020

“If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d be calling your agents”:

“Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d be calling your agents.” Ricky Gervais giving it to Hollywood with remarkable comedic apathy. #GoldenGlobes — Esther Ciammachilli (@EstherCinDC) January 6, 2020

The “most dead-on comment ever made at one of these awards shows”:

Gervais’ calling out Hollywood hypocrites who work for malevolent companies while preaching politics was the single most dead-on comment ever made at one of these awards shows. — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) January 6, 2020

Watch here:

Ricky Gervais to celebrities at the Golden Globes: "You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world." Ends by telling award winners to "f**k off." Incredible video: pic.twitter.com/awdL4E2Zyf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 6, 2020

But wait, there’s more! He called the Hollywood Foreign Press racist for the lack of diversity among the nominees:

Ricky Gervais just called out the lack of diversity by calling the HFPA "very, very racist."#GoldenGlobes — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 6, 2020

And this was great, too: “You’ve spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg”:

“You’re in no position to lecture the public,” says ricky gervais bc “you’ve spent less time in school than greta thunberg” — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 6, 2020

Nailed it:

ricky gervais has turned his famed razor wit against those most deserving of his jibes: the feckless hollywood elite. and i for one am here for it. — henno (@jrhennessy) January 6, 2020

***