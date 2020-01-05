UPDATE
Here’s the whole monologue:
Here's @RickyGervais' full opening speech at the #GoldenGlobes
Absolutely savage. pic.twitter.com/xxk3LgQou3
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 6, 2020
ORIGINAL POST
Ricky Gervais just wrapped up his opening monologue at tonight’s Golden Globes and it did not disappoint:
I’m watching the Globes strictly for Ricky Gervais’ hosting.
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 6, 2020
Hardest hit? Hollywood. All of them:
Holy hell, Ricky Gervais is murdering Hollywood at the Golden Globes. This is incredible.
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 6, 2020
He pointed out all the hypocrisy:
That first 6 minutes of Gervais annihilating Hollywood’s hypocrisy & ALL our over-sensitivity was so worth the 37 minutes I gave the Samberg/Oh combo last year, before realizing I couldn’t take all the trying so hard.
— Greg Brady (@gregbradyTO) January 6, 2020
The room didn’t like it, but us at home? Chef’s kiss:
Ricky Gervais's jokes not landing at all in the room but are definitely landing in my living room
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 6, 2020
Tom Hanks, for example, had particularly funny facial expressions during the jokes:
This is all you need to know about how vicious Ricky Gervais’ monologue was. pic.twitter.com/5iicgJukPC
— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 6, 2020
Some highlights. . .
Gervais made an “Epstein didn’t kill himself” joke and then said, “I know he was your friend but I don’t care”:
ricky gervais says that Epstein didn’t kill himself and the crowd gasps and he says “I know he was your friend but I don’t care.”
— Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 6, 2020
He also joked that Ronan Farrow was coming for everyone in the room:
Ricky Gervais with a “Ronan Farrow is coming for you” joke… on NBC!
— Daniel Roberts (@readDanwrite) January 6, 2020
He also went after Apple TV and compared it to a Chinese sweatshop with Tim Cook in the audience:
Tim Cook is in the audience at the Golden Globes…Ricky Gervais just made a Chinese sweatshops joke about Apple TV +
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2020
He went after Amazon and Disney as well:
The Ricky Gervais Apple joke and lecturing everyone about the bad companies like Apple and Amazon and Disney they work for is one of those OMG moments. #GoldenGlobes
— Brooke Hammerling (@brooke) January 6, 2020
“If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d be calling your agents”:
“Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d be calling your agents.”
Ricky Gervais giving it to Hollywood with remarkable comedic apathy. #GoldenGlobes
— Esther Ciammachilli (@EstherCinDC) January 6, 2020
The “most dead-on comment ever made at one of these awards shows”:
Gervais’ calling out Hollywood hypocrites who work for malevolent companies while preaching politics was the single most dead-on comment ever made at one of these awards shows.
— Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) January 6, 2020
Watch here:
Ricky Gervais to celebrities at the Golden Globes: "You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world."
Ends by telling award winners to "f**k off."
Incredible video: pic.twitter.com/awdL4E2Zyf
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 6, 2020
But wait, there’s more! He called the Hollywood Foreign Press racist for the lack of diversity among the nominees:
Ricky Gervais just called out the lack of diversity by calling the HFPA "very, very racist."#GoldenGlobes
— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 6, 2020
And this was great, too: “You’ve spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg”:
“You’re in no position to lecture the public,” says ricky gervais bc “you’ve spent less time in school than greta thunberg”
— Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 6, 2020
Nailed it:
ricky gervais has turned his famed razor wit against those most deserving of his jibes: the feckless hollywood elite. and i for one am here for it.
— henno (@jrhennessy) January 6, 2020
***