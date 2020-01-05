UPDATE

Here’s the whole monologue:

ORIGINAL POST

Ricky Gervais just wrapped up his opening monologue at tonight’s Golden Globes and it did not disappoint:

Hardest hit? Hollywood. All of them:

He pointed out all the hypocrisy:

The room didn’t like it, but us at home? Chef’s kiss:

Tom Hanks, for example, had particularly funny facial expressions during the jokes:

Some highlights. . .

Gervais made an “Epstein didn’t kill himself” joke and then said, “I know he was your friend but I don’t care”:

He also joked that Ronan Farrow was coming for everyone in the room:

He also went after Apple TV and compared it to a Chinese sweatshop with Tim Cook in the audience:

He went after Amazon and Disney as well:

“If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d be calling your agents”:

The “most dead-on comment ever made at one of these awards shows”:

Watch here:

But wait, there’s more! He called the Hollywood Foreign Press racist for the lack of diversity among the nominees:

And this was great, too: “You’ve spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg”:

Nailed it:

***

