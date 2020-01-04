Remember back in 2012 when then Vice President Joe Biden was telling everyone how great a president Barack Obama was because Obama had the stone to order the raid to kill OBL when others, like himself, were telling him “don’t go”?

We remember, and there’s video:

FLASHBACK: In 2012, Biden said he was opposed to Bin Laden raid: “Mr. President, my suggestion is don’t go” pic.twitter.com/sdJRG55o7m — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 3, 2020

Well, now that President Trump has issued a similar order, Biden is changing his tune and telling people he never said what we all heard him say:

Joe Biden is now trying to cover up his opposition to the Osama bin Laden raid. Moments ago, Biden says, "No I didn't" when confronted by Peter Doocy for being against the raid. 8 years ago, Biden said he opposed raid and told Obama, “Mr. President, my suggestion is don’t go.” pic.twitter.com/zAWhMf38MU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 3, 2020

As you might imagine, Biden keeps changing his story on this to fit the times. From 2013, via Zach Parkinson, Deputy Director of Communications for the Trump campaign:

3/ But by 2013, Biden was starting to claim that he privately told Obama to "follow [his] instincts" something which he had never claimed beforehttps://t.co/BTOeLy6QpJ pic.twitter.com/cbjTaeOx8h — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

In 2015:

4/ By 2015, Biden completely contradicted what he said before Biden claimed he never told Obama "don't go" and that he privately gave Obama his real advice to "go" and "follow his own instincts" when (conveniently) other witnesses weren't around pic.twitter.com/qjfKtLCNSg — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

Even Obama himself confirmed what Biden originally said:

5/ There's one problem with Biden's claim though: virtually every other account from Obama Administration officials contradicts Including Barack Obama, who in 2012, said Biden had "the same critique" of the raid as Mitt Romney did pic.twitter.com/37vDBKHyOr — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

And if that’s not good enough, how about Jay Carney?

6/ In 2012, Obama White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said Biden was "speaking accurately" when Biden originally said he was opposed to the raid pic.twitter.com/Z2AnqUp8yP — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

Or Hillary?

7/ Hillary Clinton in "Hard Choices" said Biden was "skeptical" of the raid pic.twitter.com/Wj7QKYQVVz — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

Or Leon Panetta?

8/ Obama CIA Director Leon Panetta in his book "Worthy Fights": Biden was "firmly in favor of waiting" and "did not have enough confidence that bin Laden was in the compound" pic.twitter.com/r2ybrPdG4h — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

Or Bob Gates?

9/ Robert Gates, the Defense Secretary at the time, in his book "Duty": Biden was one of the "two primary skeptics" of the bin Laden raid whose primary concern was the "political consequences of failure" pic.twitter.com/ZlENgOXZZU — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

Or Michael Morrell?

10/ Michael Morell, then-Deputy CIA Director, later wrote that Biden was "unconvinced about the intelligence and concerned about what a failed mission would do" to U.S.-Pakistani relations pic.twitter.com/xAFUTWRt0G — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

In summary, Biden is lying now and the media should not let him get away with it, but we assume they will:

11/ In short, there's no evidence that Joe Biden supported the Bin Laden raid, and nearly every other Obama Administration official who has spoken up corroborates that — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

