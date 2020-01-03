There are multiple reports of a new airstrike tonight in Baghdad allegedly targeting leaders of a pro-Iran militia:

According to reports, at least 6 people were killed in the strike:

The attack happened north of Baghdad:

But it’s not clear who was targeted yet and identified the bodies has been a challenge:

We’re seeing reports that it was Hamid al-Jazaeri, Deputy Leader of Saraya Khurasani who was targeted:

And we’re seeing that Shubul al-Zaidi, the leader of the Imam Ali Brigades, was the one killed in the attack:

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we learn more tonight.

