There are multiple reports of a new airstrike tonight in Baghdad allegedly targeting leaders of a pro-Iran militia:

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi official says airstrike hits cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 3, 2020

Hardest hit? Iran. And Chris Hayes:

I guess the de-escalation of last night's air strike wasn't enough to fully de-escalate and stop war, so today the US has ordered another airstrike at a top Iraqi militia commander to further de-escalate and stop even more war. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 3, 2020

According to reports, at least 6 people were killed in the strike:

MORE: Two of three vehicles making up an Iran-backed militia convoy were found burned north of Baghdad, as well as six burned corpses, an Iraqi army source said. The strikes critically wounded three and took place at 1:12 a.m. local time, he added https://t.co/Hz4DCG6TCB pic.twitter.com/CAMnAv3As9 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 3, 2020

The attack happened north of Baghdad:

First photos coming from #Baghdad about the new attack tonight on the convoy northern the capital Baghdad targeted the leaders in the #Iranian militants. pic.twitter.com/tUlMgV5y2i — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) January 3, 2020

But it’s not clear who was targeted yet and identified the bodies has been a challenge:

A trusted source from the PMU told me that the reason of the conflicting news about the identity of those who were killed in Al-Taji strike is that the corpses are fully charred.#Baghdad #Iraq — Feras Kilani فراس كيلاني (@FerasKilaniBBC) January 3, 2020

We’re seeing reports that it was Hamid al-Jazaeri, Deputy Leader of Saraya Khurasani who was targeted:

Reuters: Air strikes target Iraqi militia convoy north of Baghdad, killing six people. Hamid al-Jazaeri, Deputy Leader of Saraya Khurasani has been killed. Huge. — Ranj Alaaldin (@RanjAlaaldin) January 3, 2020

Iran-backed Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq has reportedly confirmed the death of Hamid al-Jazairi, deputy leader of the Saraya al-Khorasani in an airstrike in Baghdad. — Faisal Irshaid (@faisalirshaid) January 3, 2020

It appears tonight’s strike north of Baghdad targeted the deputy commander of an Iran-linked militia, Saraya al-Khorasani https://t.co/OSin8E42PM https://t.co/Onq0GCSPcW — Evan Hill (@evanchill) January 3, 2020

And we’re seeing that Shubul al-Zaidi, the leader of the Imam Ali Brigades, was the one killed in the attack:

BREAKING – New US strike on #Iran-linked militias in #Iraq just killed Shubul al-Zaidi, the leader of the Imam Ali Brigades outside Taji. He was close (see on left) to #Soleimani & Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, both killed 24hrs ago. pic.twitter.com/6gZmfexxrm — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) January 3, 2020

Iraqi media outlets say leader of the Iran-backed Kata’ib al-Imam Ali, Shibl al-Zaydi, and his brother were killed in an airstrike north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. (Not confirmed) #Baghdad #Iraqhttps://t.co/ix1pBUT8Zy — Luna Safwan – لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) January 3, 2020

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we learn more tonight.