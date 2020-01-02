A visibly angry Pope Francis was caught on camera slapping a woman’s hand after she refused to let go during a New Year’s Eve celebration at the Vatican. Check it out:

Pope Francis smacks woman's hand to free himself from her grip https://t.co/8nNYWBtJay pic.twitter.com/swzMEvAzXH — CNN (@CNN) January 1, 2020

He has since apologized, saying he set a “bad example” for everyone:

Pope Francis apologizes for hitting hand of woman who grabbed him https://t.co/yhJy44yHkr pic.twitter.com/GMr5lgLLyF — The Hill (@thehill) January 1, 2020

Now, check out this framing from CNN on the Pope’s New Year’s address. So, he abused this woman??? Does CNN really think abusing women and what Pope Francis did is the same thing???

Pope Francis has used his New Year message to denounce violence against women, hours after slapping a woman's hand to free himself from her grip. https://t.co/F9aaPyJMGP — CNN (@CNN) January 1, 2020

CNN has since update and corrected the story, but the tweet is still up:

Pope Francis apologized for slapping a woman's hand to free himself from her grip while greeting children and pilgrims in St. Peter's Square https://t.co/AxUzjyv9db (This story has been updated to more directly reflect the Pontiff's apology and the content in his speech) — CNN (@CNN) January 2, 2020

Here’s what it says now (they didn’t include whatever it is they changed):

“Love makes us patient. So many times we lose patience, even me, and I apologize for yesterday’s bad example,” he said.

The Pontiff continued in his address: “Women are sources of life. Yet they are continually insulted, beaten, raped, forced to prostitute themselves and to suppress the life they bear in the womb.

“Every form of violence inflicted upon a woman is a blasphemy against God, who was born of a woman.”

And a screenshot for posterity:

