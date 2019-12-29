Congratulations are in order for Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston, the first NFL QB in history to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season:

Jameis Winston is the first player in NFL history with 30 Pass TD and 30 Int in the same season. pic.twitter.com/oPe0EpfbLQ — ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2019

Although he needed to go to overtime to set the record, throwing an INT for a touchdown to end the game:

Jameis Winston threw a game-losing pick six in OT to end the season. That's INT No. 30 He's the first player to have 30 TDs and 30 INTs in the same season pic.twitter.com/34QsdlmmyK — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 29, 2019

WATCH:

FALCONS WIN IT! They pick off Jameis Winston and take it back for the walk-off W! That was Winston's 30th Int of 2019. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/AlRJlVfEB5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 29, 2019

So, is this the end of his time in Tampa?

NFL's first 30 30 qb? That has to be the end in Tampa. Feels like an ending. — Andy Strickland (@Andy_Strickland) December 29, 2019

At least he’s consistent:

Jameis Winston’s first pass under his rookie contract with the Bucs was a pick-six. Jameis Winston’s last pass under his rookie contract with the Bucs was a pick-six. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 29, 2019

Well earned, Jameis. Well. Earned:

A pick 6 is how you close the season in style, Jameis. There has never been a more fitting end for a single player. — Mitch Moss (@MitchMossRadio) December 29, 2019

