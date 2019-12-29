Congratulations are in order for Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston, the first NFL QB in history to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season:
Jameis Winston is the first player in NFL history with 30 Pass TD and 30 Int in the same season. pic.twitter.com/oPe0EpfbLQ
— ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2019
Although he needed to go to overtime to set the record, throwing an INT for a touchdown to end the game:
Jameis Winston threw a game-losing pick six in OT to end the season.
That's INT No. 30
He's the first player to have 30 TDs and 30 INTs in the same season pic.twitter.com/34QsdlmmyK
— SB Nation (@SBNation) December 29, 2019
WATCH:
FALCONS WIN IT! They pick off Jameis Winston and take it back for the walk-off W!
That was Winston's 30th Int of 2019. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/AlRJlVfEB5
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 29, 2019
So, is this the end of his time in Tampa?
NFL's first 30 30 qb? That has to be the end in Tampa. Feels like an ending.
— Andy Strickland (@Andy_Strickland) December 29, 2019
At least he’s consistent:
Jameis Winston’s first pass under his rookie contract with the Bucs was a pick-six.
Jameis Winston’s last pass under his rookie contract with the Bucs was a pick-six.
— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 29, 2019
Well earned, Jameis. Well. Earned:
A pick 6 is how you close the season in style, Jameis. There has never been a more fitting end for a single player.
— Mitch Moss (@MitchMossRadio) December 29, 2019
***