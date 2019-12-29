Congratulations are in order for Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston, the first NFL QB in history to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season:

Although he needed to go to overtime to set the record, throwing an INT for a touchdown to end the game:

Trending

WATCH:

So, is this the end of his time in Tampa?

At least he’s consistent:

Well earned, Jameis. Well. Earned:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jameis WinstonNFL