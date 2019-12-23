Remember, kids. . .

The same people who want a larger say in national politics can’t keep their own streets clean of filth, even when spending nearly $300,000 per day to do so:

San Francisco spent $94 million — or about $257,534 a day this year — trying to keep the city clean. Has it worked?https://t.co/a2T3yPZ1qw — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 22, 2019

“Has it worked?” That would be a negative, Ghost Rider:

No, it’s literally the filthiest city I’ve ever been in- and I live in Los Angeles. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) December 22, 2019

A brand new tax!

I hadn’t been in the city for over 10 years and was appalled when I went several months ago. And our car was blocked by a transient so we had to give him money just to get out of the way. So dirty and trash everywhere. Sad — NorCal Elaine 🇺🇸☀️🌻🌴🌾 (@NorcalElaine) December 22, 2019

Fix your own house, libs:

Los Angeles isn’t much better:

Dems ruined California. Now they want to do the same to the rest of the USA. This was my view in the Hollywood hills this morning. pic.twitter.com/H51UnQxB8Q — patricia stewart (@beesknees1960) December 22, 2019

Even Dems agree:

We need better city leaders. I am a Democrat but even I have to admit our city leaders are too tolerant. We need people who will take a tougher stance on those who dirty up the city. — Christine Ericksson (@sfsportsfan01) December 22, 2019

Living in CA has made me lean right bc everything here is so disgusting and nonsensical. I hate to see working people get screwed over the way they do in CA — JessSF (@JCCali) December 22, 2019

It *may* start to get better. Oracle just pulled its big yearly convention out of the city for Vegas:

Less than a week after Oracle announced it was pulling its Open World Conference out of San Francisco, the mayor has pledged the city must and will do more to clean up the streets. @DanKermanSF reports https://t.co/BHWMfdsb0h — KRON4 News (@kron4news) December 17, 2019

Oh, so NOW poop on the streets is a problem, Mayor Breed? Now that it’s affecting tourism and not everyday people?

***

