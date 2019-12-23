Remember, kids. . .

The same people who want a larger say in national politics can’t keep their own streets clean of filth, even when spending nearly $300,000 per day to do so:

“Has it worked?” That would be a negative, Ghost Rider:

A brand new tax!

Trending

Fix your own house, libs:

Los Angeles isn’t much better:

Even Dems agree:

It *may* start to get better. Oracle just pulled its big yearly convention out of the city for Vegas:

Oh, so NOW poop on the streets is a problem, Mayor Breed? Now that it’s affecting tourism and not everyday people?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: