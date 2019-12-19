A 120-foot yacht owned by singer Marc Anthony caught fire and capsized last night at the Island Gardens Marina in Miami last night:

Thankfully there were no injuries:

7News sources are telling us the 120-boat currently on fire while docked at Watson Island is owned by recording artist Marc Anthony. No injuries. @wsvn #NightTeam pic.twitter.com/5lct4KuESw — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 19, 2019

More than 45 firefighters were on hand to battle the blaze:

More video from Watson Isl.

where the 120-foot yacht said to be owned by Marc Anthony is on fire, looking like a total loss at the Island Gardens Marina. No injuries reported as of late Wednesday night. 45+ firefighters battling flames and smoke from boats and the dock. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/MGC00vYDzO — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 19, 2019

And kudos to everyone who kept the blaze from the other boats:

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a 120Ft yacht that was on fire at approximately 07:30pm today. Units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called upon to assist with water assets. Fire was under control within 2 hours and no other boats were damaged. pic.twitter.com/5cRYSqfbhq — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) December 19, 2019

***