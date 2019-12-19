Well knock us down with a feather:

Breaking: MCC surveillance footage from outside of Jeffrey Epstein's cell after his first suicide attempt is missing. https://t.co/K8nfVjYlXI — Stephen Brown (@PPVSRB) December 18, 2019

This bit of information came out during the trial of Epstein’s former cellmate, accused quadruple murderer Nick Tartaglione:

“Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Swergold, during a hearing in White Plains District Court, admitted nobody can find the footage of the outside of the cell the multimillionaire shared with accused quadruple murderer Nick Tartaglione” #Epstein #jeffreyEpsteinhttps://t.co/Egoh9nV3gp — Josh Scheinblum (@joshshiney) December 19, 2019

So the guy who “found” Epstein after he allegedly tried to commit suicide the first time “is a literal assassin”?

So Epstein’s cell mate and the guy who "found him" is a literal assassin. Seems legit. https://t.co/DvXQHCoLG9 — PEG (@pegobry) December 19, 2019

1. The process that led to Epstein being assigned *any* cell mate, let alone this one. 2. This guy’s lifting tips. — PEG (@pegobry) December 19, 2019

This Epstein case is making me a conspiracy theorist. — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) December 19, 2019

At this point, it’s crazier to believe the official line. — jon gabriel (@exjon) December 19, 2019

this is the sort of shit that makes me want to believe the government actually has been also covering up evidence of aliens and UFOs. https://t.co/Eiv2kzID24 — Christmasoteric (@EsotericCD) December 19, 2019

Was this before or after an ABC reporter was caught on camera linking Bill Clinton, a United States President, to Epstein’s pedophile ring and the entire American media pretending like it didn’t happen? https://t.co/thSTnVFJIz — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 19, 2019

