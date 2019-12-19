MSNBC’s Chris Hayes thinks that the House GOP’s racial makeup is important while trying to figure out what’s going on with the impeachment inquiry:

You see, the caucus is “90%!” white men:

For starters, “white men complaining about white men is the most white-man thing ever”:

And secondly, when’s the last time he took a look at MSNBC’s primetime lineup? And during the day is no better with the only people of color being Craig Melvin and Ali Velshi:

Wait until he starts paying attention to the Dem primary:

