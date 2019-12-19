MSNBC’s Chris Hayes thinks that the House GOP’s racial makeup is important while trying to figure out what’s going on with the impeachment inquiry:

I don’t believe that demographics are destiny – all kinds of people can have all kinds of politics, – yet my god the difference in the diversity of the two major coalitions in this country is just so so so stark. Feels very much, watching this, that it’s the core of the thing. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 19, 2019

You see, the caucus is “90%!” white men:

90% of the House Republican caucus are white men. 90%! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 19, 2019

For starters, “white men complaining about white men is the most white-man thing ever”:

White men complaining about white men is the most white-man thing ever. https://t.co/KmLJLKBZw4 — jon gabriel (@exjon) December 19, 2019

And secondly, when’s the last time he took a look at MSNBC’s primetime lineup? And during the day is no better with the only people of color being Craig Melvin and Ali Velshi:

He's right. It looks like the msnbc nightly line-up. https://t.co/LncfT2qZsy — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 19, 2019

Wait until he starts paying attention to the Dem primary:

100% of Democratic Presidential nominees are going to be white too. https://t.co/M412Rf24f8 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 19, 2019

***