At his rally in Battle Creek, Mich. last night, President Trump joke that deceased Rep. John Dingell may be in hell “looking up” at us right now:

Trump laments that Debbie Dingell voted to impeach him despite the fact that he allowed the normal state funeral to proceed for her late husband, former Rep. John Dingell. Trump then suggests John Dingell is in hell — to audible groans. pic.twitter.com/wsYfddNIA9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2019

At the time, he was going after John’s wife, Debbie, who is now in Congress and voted to impeach him earlier in the day. Transcript:

Here's the transcript of President Donald Trump's comments about how Rep. Debbie Dingell betrayed him by voting for impeachment even after he gave her late husband Rep. John Dingell, who may be down in hell, "the A+" post-death treatment, not "the C or the D." pic.twitter.com/vWIXLqqIz3 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

There goes today’s news cycle:

Trump slammed for suggesting late congressman John Dingell is in hell https://t.co/AgI6Jex4YP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 19, 2019

As you’d imagine, Rep. Debbie Dingell wasn’t happy with it:

NEW: Rep. Debbie Dingell hit back at President Trump after he mocked her and her late husband, Rep. John Dingell, whom he suggested may be in hell: You brought me down in a way you can never imagine"https://t.co/TpRcyOadqP — Axios (@axios) December 19, 2019

But as with all the other outrage surrounding Trump, there’s always an example of someone else doing something equally as offensive that libs never got mad at. As in, remember when Rep. John Dingell told then candidate Trump to “go to hell”?

On behalf of so many of my fellow veterans: Please take two running jumps and go to hell, Mr. Trump. https://t.co/71EXxOcYnC — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) October 12, 2016

So journos will now spend the day outraged at what Trump said about hell while celebrating Rep. Dingell’s hell comment:

Driving home last night from Battle Creek, I kept thinking that at some point, the late @JohnDingell, the dean of Twitter, told @realDonaldTrump to "go to hell." It took a little digging through three years of Dingell tweets excoriating Trump, but I found it. https://t.co/Lrn6S3HAr6 — Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) December 19, 2019

This is getting tiresome.

