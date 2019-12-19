At his rally in Battle Creek, Mich. last night, President Trump joke that deceased Rep. John Dingell may be in hell “looking up” at us right now:

At the time, he was going after John’s wife, Debbie, who is now in Congress and voted to impeach him earlier in the day. Transcript:

There goes today’s news cycle:

As you’d imagine, Rep. Debbie Dingell wasn’t happy with it:

But as with all the other outrage surrounding Trump, there’s always an example of someone else doing something equally as offensive that libs never got mad at. As in, remember when Rep. John Dingell told then candidate Trump to “go to hell”?

So journos will now spend the day outraged at what Trump said about hell while celebrating Rep. Dingell’s hell comment:

This is getting tiresome.

***

