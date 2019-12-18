Breaking News out of Manhattan where a New York state judge just dismissed a pending case against Paul Manafort citing the state’s double jeopardy laws:

The hearing took “90 seconds”:

What this means is that President Trump can now pardon Manafort and he’s out of prison:

Libs hardest hit:

DO IT MR. PRESIDENT:

***

