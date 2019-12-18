Breaking News out of Manhattan where a New York state judge just dismissed a pending case against Paul Manafort citing the state’s double jeopardy laws:
Paul Manafort trial: Judge dismisses mortgage fraud case over double jeopardy https://t.co/WbAxxVo9Uw pic.twitter.com/3LbAU8Jh8G
— New York Post (@nypost) December 18, 2019
The hearing took “90 seconds”:
The judge dismissed the indictment on double jeopardy grounds. The hearing was 90 seconds long and the judge didn’t explain decision. https://t.co/l7WSU2NsCz
— erica orden (@eorden) December 18, 2019
What this means is that President Trump can now pardon Manafort and he’s out of prison:
Breaking News: A judge dismissed state charges against Paul Manafort, dealing a setback to efforts to ensure he would face prison if President Trump pardons him https://t.co/ly8LXBFLER
— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 18, 2019
Libs hardest hit:
A legal break for Manafort – and makes a potential federal pardon more potent https://t.co/HLJ6elZ8pj
— Ari Melber (@AriMelber) December 18, 2019
NOW Trump can pardon Manafort. https://t.co/aqTEZcZIDf
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 18, 2019
DO IT MR. PRESIDENT:
TIME TO PARDON MANAFORT, @realDonaldTrump !!
🙏🇺🇲🎄🙏🇺🇲🎄🙏🇺🇲🎄 https://t.co/XRYONbKZWf
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 18, 2019
***