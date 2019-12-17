Oh, goodie. Another piece of s*** omnibus spending bill is about to get passed:

TODAY … At 10 a.m., the House will vote on the rule for the omnibus spending package. At around 1 p.m., they’ll move to final passage. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 17, 2019

And this one not only spends money, but also includes “massive policy changes”!

What's breathtaking about omnibus isn't spending levels (those are big). What's amazing is massive policy changes attached to it:

* Raising smoking age to 21;

* Eliminating health-care taxes;

* re-authorizing Ex-Im.

A policy Christmas tree.@mikedebonis https://t.co/biPzbiSFUC — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) December 16, 2019

Rep. Chip Roy went as far as to remind President Trump that he promised not to sign another one of these things:

Last Spring, @realDonaldTrump said: "I will never sign another bill like this again. I'm not going to do it." Mr. President, I look forward to your veto. pic.twitter.com/HuBogcP3BD — Rep. Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy) December 17, 2019

We look forward to the veto, too:

Mr. President, I look forward to your veto on this $1.4 trillion + monstrosity. — Rep. Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy) December 17, 2019

But, we fear, everyone just wants to get home for Christmas. Check out the empty seats:

These spending bills are atrocious. It'll be interesting to watch my Republican colleagues, who look their constituents in the eyes while campaigning on fiscal restraint and a "balanced budget amendment," vote in favor of this package. The party of fiscal restraint … pic.twitter.com/HOICzkO96i — Rep. Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy) December 17, 2019

Included in this monstrosity if $500 million for border security. . .in Jordan:

New omnibus includes half a billion to enhance border security…in Jordanhttps://t.co/dza8nOaOtk pic.twitter.com/NeMEX9DCpC — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) December 17, 2019

And $4.2 billion for the troops. . .Afghanistan’s troops:

The omnibus spending bill provides another $4.2 billion of U.S. taxpayer dollars for the Afghanistan security forces, best known for their massive corruption, losing to the Taliban, & turning their guns on American soldiers. If only those funds were for U.S. border security… pic.twitter.com/mazgaWFx8A — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 17, 2019

They’re splitting the bill up into two parts and trying to say it’s not one big omnibus bill:

I really love how because DJT said he won’t sign another omnibus, Congress is just cutting the omnibus into two bills, sending them to him at the same time, and hoping he won’t notice or care that it's still just actually one big omnibus. — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) December 16, 2019

But it is:

It’s a doublebus — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) December 16, 2019

Nobody, except for a few conservatives, even cares:

correct! this is an omnibus! congress is acknowledging Trump’s position, and bsaically just nodding and moving on. https://t.co/OkVmnc5ppq — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 17, 2019

But journos are worried President Trump will veto it and ruin their vacations:

Shhhh…. — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) December 16, 2019

Yes, they’re the real victims:

Don't mess this up for us, Brendan. Lord knows we've all suffered enough. https://t.co/Qxizvki7hz — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) December 16, 2019

***