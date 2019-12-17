It looks like Wendy Davis has traded in her pink running shoes for an exercise bike as she channels that Peloton ad for an ad of her own to take on incumbent Rep. Chip Roy in Texas’ 21st congressional district:

And notice how she included Ryan Reynolds and his gin company with the hope of it going viral?

It’s a parody, but she’s serious. Or something:

Libs love it, of course:

The Cook Political Report has the TX-21 as “Lean Republican.”

