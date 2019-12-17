It looks like Wendy Davis has traded in her pink running shoes for an exercise bike as she channels that Peloton ad for an ad of her own to take on incumbent Rep. Chip Roy in Texas’ 21st congressional district:

Running for office is truly the 'Gift That Gives Back,' No Peloton required. Thank you to everyone supporting our campaign, and thank you to all the candidates running for office this year. #TX21 @AviationGin @VancityReynolds #peloton pic.twitter.com/rvFhUOsXYA — Wendy Davis (@wendydavis) December 17, 2019

And notice how she included Ryan Reynolds and his gin company with the hope of it going viral?

This sets a new world record for phoniness https://t.co/juwZ7cM32z — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) December 17, 2019

It’s a parody, but she’s serious. Or something:

And we have our first political Peloton ad parody of 2020 https://t.co/Z466hXCRjV — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) December 17, 2019

Libs love it, of course:

Omg. This is so good. https://t.co/V4R5OEVmo6 — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) December 17, 2019

The Cook Political Report has the TX-21 as “Lean Republican.”

