Last week, Sen. Lindsey Graham invited Rudy Giuliani to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee to talk about what he learned on his recent trip to Ukraine:

Well, we don’t know if Rudy will take Sen. Graham up on this offer, but the president’s personal lawyer did tease what he found in a thread on Sunday afternoon. Have a read:

Trending

“Much more to come” is something we’d like to see. Faster, please?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Rudy GiulianiUkraine