Last week, Sen. Lindsey Graham invited Rudy Giuliani to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee to talk about what he learned on his recent trip to Ukraine:

Sen. Lindsey Graham is inviting Rudy Giuliani to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his recent trip to Ukrainehttps://t.co/2Qt0ZXULlD — POLITICO (@politico) December 14, 2019

Well, we don’t know if Rudy will take Sen. Graham up on this offer, but the president’s personal lawyer did tease what he found in a thread on Sunday afternoon. Have a read:

Budapest | Kiev | Vienna After hundreds of hours & months of research, I have garnered witnesses & documents which reveal the truth behind this impeachment, which includes NO wrongdoing by @realDonaldTrump. These threads only touch the surface. Read & watch all. More to come. pic.twitter.com/WDHGEZIxkw — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation. Impeachment is part of Dem cover-up. Extortion, bribery & money laundering goes beyond Biden’s. Also, DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump. pic.twitter.com/cfNFgPQ29J — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

You can question a witnesses credibility but you cannot question hard documentary evidence, which each firsthand witness part of this investigation provide. pic.twitter.com/FBTMpTySuQ — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Witness Viktor Shokin: Holds doc’s proving money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s. Fired due to VP Biden’s threat not to release $1B in vital US aid. Shokin’s med records show he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived. Lots of heads will roll in Ukraine if this opens up. pic.twitter.com/1W1OgkumXA — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Witness Yuri Lutsenko, inheritor of Shokin’s office: Records proving Amb Yovanovitch perjured herself at least twice. Doc’s showing she was denying visas to witnesses who could prove Biden & Dem corruption. Clear doc proof of money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s. pic.twitter.com/uHwa6PorLB — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Dem’s impeachment for innocent conduct is intended to obstruct the below investigations of Obama-era corruption: – Billions of laundered $

– Billions, mostly US $, widely misused

– Extortion

– Bribery

– DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump Much more to come. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

“Much more to come” is something we’d like to see. Faster, please?

***