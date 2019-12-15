Not everything should be compared to Harry Potter, FFS:

Sometimes being a new member of the House feels like being in Hogwarts. There are lots of arcane parliamentary phrases (I jokingly call them “magic spells”) one can learn to speak on the floor or gain exceptions. Deep knowledge of these rules is rare but can be powerful. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 13, 2019

Honestly:

Or not:

An entire generation of young ppl read Harry Potter– a book all abt power structures, lying authority figures, and moral leadership. Now those kids are grown up and gaining power themselves. (this is a chapter in my book, check it out!)https://t.co/tsEBdAF5Yb — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) December 13, 2019

Maybe this is all they got?

To the millennial, everything–everything–relates back to Harry Potter. It's their only frame of reference. https://t.co/KfmJhEHdco — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) December 14, 2019

Her comparison came in answer to question from Preet Bharara:

This phrase is spoken during markups, which are different from hearings. In markups, members are debating the actual written substance of legislation – be it a bill, or (in this case) articles. “Strike the last word” means you’re adding a pro forma amendment & using it to talk. https://t.co/8nZBVrcyex — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 13, 2019

