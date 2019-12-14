The well-oiled machine that is the Democrat party hit another snag on Friday when a labor dispute at Loyola Marymount University in Southern California would force candidates to cross a picket line to attend the even:
After the union says negotiations broke down with @sodexoUSA, @UNITEHERE11 tells me that they informed candidates this morning that they will be boycotting the upcoming @DNC debate at @LoyolaMarymount: pic.twitter.com/27ZBqnNvQ4
— Alexander Tin (@ThisAlexTin) December 13, 2019
The two sides are trying to work it out:
New statement from @LoyolaMarymount makes it sound like the debate is still on, says the university asked @sodexoUSA to meet with @UNITEHERE11 pic.twitter.com/QvYqdO4WNV
— Alexander Tin (@ThisAlexTin) December 13, 2019
Of note, the debate was already moved once because of a similar labor dispute:
Recall that the debate location had been moved to @LoyolaMarymount from @UCLA, after @AFSCMELocal3299 called on candidates to boycott the debate there over their dispute with the system https://t.co/soElOCZqAJ
— Alexander Tin (@ThisAlexTin) December 13, 2019
And these clowns didn’t even know it was an issue this time:
The DNC and LMU were not aware of the labor dispute until after the union sent the letter, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The DNC is looking into the matter, the source said.https://t.co/DQAIevMFD5
— Dan Merica (@merica) December 13, 2019
But the candidates invited to the debate have said they won’t participate if there’s a strike come debate night:
I won't be crossing a picket line. We’ve got to stand together with @UniteHere11 for affordable health care and fair wages. A job is about more than just a paycheck. It's about dignity. https://t.co/nn4tb5q8wt
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 13, 2019
.@UniteHere11 is fighting for better wages and benefits—and I stand with them. The DNC should find a solution that lives up to our party's commitment to fight for working people. I will not cross the union's picket line even if it means missing the debate.
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 13, 2019
I stand with the workers of @UniteHere11 on campus at Loyola Marymount University fighting Sodexo for a better contract. I will not be crossing their picket line.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 13, 2019
As I said at my event with labor leaders here in Miami, I will not cross the picket line and I will stand with @UniteHere11 to fight for the dignity of work.
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 13, 2019
The dignity of work must always be promoted and protected. I support @UNITEHERE11 in their fight for fair wages and benefits. No Democratic candidate should cross the picket line.
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 13, 2019
I take the debate stage to stand up for workers’ rights, not to undermine them.
I stand in solidarity with the workers of @UNITEHERE11 at Loyola Marymount University and I will not cross their picket line.
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 13, 2019
No candidate for the Democratic nomination should cross a picket line.
I stand with @UNITEHERE11 and urge @LoyolaMarymount to live up to its Jesuit values by respecting the needs and desires of the @sodexoUSA workers that feed their great university.
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 13, 2019
I won’t cross the @UniteHere11 picket line to attend next week’s debate. We must live our values and there is nothing more core to the Democratic Party than the fight for working people. I support @UniteHere11 in their fight for the compensation and benefits they deserve.
— Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 13, 2019
More here:
Will they or won’t they? 7 democrat candidates for president have qualified for next weeks #DemDebate but all 7 say they won’t attend because of a labor union dispute #DemocraticDebate #DNC https://t.co/cSIgMzQIvT
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 13, 2019
***