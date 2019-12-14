The well-oiled machine that is the Democrat party hit another snag on Friday when a labor dispute at Loyola Marymount University in Southern California would force candidates to cross a picket line to attend the even:

After the union says negotiations broke down with @sodexoUSA, @UNITEHERE11 tells me that they informed candidates this morning that they will be boycotting the upcoming @DNC debate at @LoyolaMarymount: pic.twitter.com/27ZBqnNvQ4 — Alexander Tin (@ThisAlexTin) December 13, 2019

The two sides are trying to work it out:

New statement from @LoyolaMarymount makes it sound like the debate is still on, says the university asked @sodexoUSA to meet with @UNITEHERE11 pic.twitter.com/QvYqdO4WNV — Alexander Tin (@ThisAlexTin) December 13, 2019

Of note, the debate was already moved once because of a similar labor dispute:

Recall that the debate location had been moved to @LoyolaMarymount from @UCLA, after @AFSCMELocal3299 called on candidates to boycott the debate there over their dispute with the system https://t.co/soElOCZqAJ — Alexander Tin (@ThisAlexTin) December 13, 2019

And these clowns didn’t even know it was an issue this time:

The DNC and LMU were not aware of the labor dispute until after the union sent the letter, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The DNC is looking into the matter, the source said.https://t.co/DQAIevMFD5 — Dan Merica (@merica) December 13, 2019

But the candidates invited to the debate have said they won’t participate if there’s a strike come debate night:

I won't be crossing a picket line. We’ve got to stand together with @UniteHere11 for affordable health care and fair wages. A job is about more than just a paycheck. It's about dignity. https://t.co/nn4tb5q8wt — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 13, 2019

.@UniteHere11 is fighting for better wages and benefits—and I stand with them. The DNC should find a solution that lives up to our party's commitment to fight for working people. I will not cross the union's picket line even if it means missing the debate. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 13, 2019

I stand with the workers of @UniteHere11 on campus at Loyola Marymount University fighting Sodexo for a better contract. I will not be crossing their picket line. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 13, 2019

As I said at my event with labor leaders here in Miami, I will not cross the picket line and I will stand with @UniteHere11 to fight for the dignity of work. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 13, 2019

The dignity of work must always be promoted and protected. I support @UNITEHERE11 in their fight for fair wages and benefits. No Democratic candidate should cross the picket line. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 13, 2019

I take the debate stage to stand up for workers’ rights, not to undermine them. I stand in solidarity with the workers of @UNITEHERE11 at Loyola Marymount University and I will not cross their picket line. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 13, 2019

No candidate for the Democratic nomination should cross a picket line. I stand with @UNITEHERE11 and urge @LoyolaMarymount to live up to its Jesuit values by respecting the needs and desires of the @sodexoUSA workers that feed their great university. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 13, 2019

I won’t cross the @UniteHere11 picket line to attend next week’s debate. We must live our values and there is nothing more core to the Democratic Party than the fight for working people. I support @UniteHere11 in their fight for the compensation and benefits they deserve. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 13, 2019

More here:

Will they or won’t they? 7 democrat candidates for president have qualified for next weeks #DemDebate but all 7 say they won’t attend because of a labor union dispute #DemocraticDebate #DNC https://t.co/cSIgMzQIvT — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 13, 2019

***