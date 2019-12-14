It’s adorable when kids turn into homicidal, dictatorial maniacs at such a young age:

Greta Thunberg tells cheering crowd 'we will make sure we put world leaders against the wall' https://t.co/oefLd7JAo1 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 13, 2019

Full quote via The Daily Mail:

“Unfortunately, we probably already know the outcome. World leaders are still trying to run away from their responsibilities but we have to make sure they cannot do that. We will make sure that we put them against the wall and they will have to do their job to protect our futures.”

Hopefully she means environmentally-friendly firing squads:

Greta wants firing squads? https://t.co/R3fVTtK73L — Get Rid Of Government (@GROGParty) December 13, 2019

Over to you, Michelle Obama:

I guess she’s not one of the people Greta will put up against the wall. https://t.co/u82zG0a50T — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) December 14, 2019

So, does this count as an anger management problem or nah?

"We will put world leaders against the wall if they don't tackle Global Warming." Threatening to execute world leaders seems kinda anger-management-issues-having to me, you know?https://t.co/bHiEb1dSuD — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) December 14, 2019

But don’t say anything because she’s a child:

When she's literally arguing for the murder of government officials I think we can stop with the "you can't criticize her she's just a child" nonsense. https://t.co/qhcgYlbkdH — Hei Lun Chan (@heilun_chan) December 14, 2019

And we all knew this was their endgame anyway:

With leftism, it always ends up there ☠ — Stephen Mason (@Steveohmygoodne) December 14, 2019

***