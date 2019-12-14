It’s adorable when kids turn into homicidal, dictatorial maniacs at such a young age:

Full quote via The Daily Mail:

“Unfortunately, we probably already know the outcome. World leaders are still trying to run away from their responsibilities but we have to make sure they cannot do that.

We will make sure that we put them against the wall and they will have to do their job to protect our futures.”

Hopefully she means environmentally-friendly firing squads:

Over to you, Michelle Obama:

So, does this count as an anger management problem or nah?

But don’t say anything because she’s a child:

And we all knew this was their endgame anyway:

***

