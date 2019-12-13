a

New pronoun guidance (“Inclusive Language Tips”) from @nyctaxi, the city’s regulator. pic.twitter.com/8AN4RgbqFT — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) December 12, 2019

Have NYC’s taxi regulators ever ridden in a NYC taxi?

From my own NY Taxi experience, I'm just happy if I'm able to understand what's being said. — Senator Tim Allen (@senator_tim) December 13, 2019

Because there’s zero chance this happens:

If you've ever taken a NYC cab, you would realize how ridiculous this is. https://t.co/BeeZRYbFtL — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) December 13, 2019

Why does a taxi driver even need to use a pronoun in the first place?

If I get in a taxi and someone asks me my pronoun, I'm stealing their car. https://t.co/BJWHXNeScI — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) December 13, 2019

Let’s just say this isn’t going over well:

Who writes these things? On what planet would you default to 'ze' as a gender-neutral pronoun rather than 'they'? https://t.co/cc61LBtSHK — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 13, 2019

We can’t wait to see this on video:

The image in my head of a New York City cabbie grappling with ze/zir pronouns is hilarious. https://t.co/0WioFjAADl — Jarryd Bartle (@JarrydBartle) December 13, 2019

Problems solved!

This will improve fares and service. https://t.co/3wqGBzJYj2 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 13, 2019

