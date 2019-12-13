a
New pronoun guidance (“Inclusive Language Tips”) from @nyctaxi, the city’s regulator. pic.twitter.com/8AN4RgbqFT
— Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) December 12, 2019
Have NYC’s taxi regulators ever ridden in a NYC taxi?
From my own NY Taxi experience, I'm just happy if I'm able to understand what's being said.
— Senator Tim Allen (@senator_tim) December 13, 2019
Because there’s zero chance this happens:
If you've ever taken a NYC cab, you would realize how ridiculous this is. https://t.co/BeeZRYbFtL
— Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) December 13, 2019
Why does a taxi driver even need to use a pronoun in the first place?
If I get in a taxi and someone asks me my pronoun, I'm stealing their car. https://t.co/BJWHXNeScI
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) December 13, 2019
Let’s just say this isn’t going over well:
Who writes these things? On what planet would you default to 'ze' as a gender-neutral pronoun rather than 'they'? https://t.co/cc61LBtSHK
— Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 13, 2019
We can’t wait to see this on video:
The image in my head of a New York City cabbie grappling with ze/zir pronouns is hilarious. https://t.co/0WioFjAADl
— Jarryd Bartle (@JarrydBartle) December 13, 2019
Problems solved!
This will improve fares and service. https://t.co/3wqGBzJYj2
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 13, 2019
***