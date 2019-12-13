Today’s outrage? Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’d be “coordinating with White House counsel” when impeachment head to the Senate:

Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Dashcle quickly told journos that this would be inappropriate since when he was in charge of things, he did not coordinate with the Clinton White House

“Time have changed,” he commented:

Trending

And then this sanctimonious blowhard had to walk that back as his staff DID coordinate with the Clinton White House:

In other words, McConnell is just going to do what Daschle did:

And we eagerly await the outrage brigade’s reaction to all of this, because they were pretty pissed at McConnell over it. Some examples:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mitch McConnellTom Daschle