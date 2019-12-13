Breaking news out of D.C. where we just learned that the Supreme Court will “hear President Trump’s appeal of three lower court rulings that required his band and certain tax records subpoenaed by Congress and the Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance to be turned over”:

NBC News: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear President Trump's appeals of three lower court rulings that required his bank and certain tax records subpoenaed by Congress and the Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance to be turned over, @PeteWilliamsNBC reports. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) December 13, 2019

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow says “we are pleased” with the news:

Jay Sekulow on SCOTUS decision to hear challenges to subpoenas for Trump financial records: “We are pleased that the Supreme Court has taken up these 3 cases of significant constitutional issues. We look forward to presenting written and oral arguments." https://t.co/OH0vSrr2ZT — ABC News (@ABC) December 13, 2019

SCOTUS will hear the case in March:

SCOTUS Will Hear Mazars, Deutsche Bank, and Vance Cases … In March 2020 https://t.co/8OgaRpfH58 — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) December 13, 2019

And we should have a ruling by June:

#BREAKING: #SCOTUS Confirms It Will Resolve Three Trump Tax Return Disputes by end of June 2020https://t.co/cWChhALGS6 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) December 13, 2019

***