Breaking news out of D.C. where we just learned that the Supreme Court will “hear President Trump’s appeal of three lower court rulings that required his band and certain tax records subpoenaed by Congress and the Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance to be turned over”:

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow says “we are pleased” with the news:

SCOTUS will hear the case in March:

And we should have a ruling by June:

